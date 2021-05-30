Former Ipswich Town striker, with 40 international caps, joins Stowmarket Town

Published: 1:00 PM May 30, 2021

Former Ipswich Town striker Reggie Lambe will be playing his football in Suffolk again next season - as he's joined Isthmian North side, Stowmarket Town.

Lambe, 30, joined Stow from Cambridge United in December and scored two goals in as many games before the season was abandoned. But he has now committed to another season at Greens Meadow.

Capped 40 times by Bermuda, he has made over 200 EFL appearances for the likes of Ipswich Town, Carlisle United and Mansfield Town, and also spent two seasons in the MLS with Canadian side Toronto.

Lambe began his professional career with Town in 2007, joining from Bermudian club Dandy Town Hornets, playing in the Blues youth team and eventually joining the reserve squad, as well as making a first team appearance in a League Cup match against Shrewsbury Town.

Lambe made his league debut in Ipswich Town's victory over Middlesbrough at Riverside Stadium on 7 August 2010, replacing Carlos Edwards in the 64th minute. The game ended in a 3–1 win for the Blues.

“Reggie settled straight into the squad and it feels like he’s been around much longer than he has,” said Stow manager Paul Musgrove.

“He’s a great lad to have around as he offers a lot of advice to others, and his quality is second to none.