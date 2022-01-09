News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
FOUR Town players in League One team of the week after thumping Gills

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:54 PM January 9, 2022
Updated: 12:56 PM January 9, 2022
Macauley Bonne celebrates at Gillingham as Ipswich go 3-0 up during the first half.

Macauley Bonne celebrates at Gillingham as Ipswich go 3-0 up during the first half. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Four Ipswich Town players have been named in the League One team of the week after yesterday's 4-0 thumping of Gillingham.

Macauley Bonne and Wes Burns, who both netted in the impressive win at the Gills, are joined by Matt Penney and Sam Morsy.

And new boss Kieran McKenna, who's won each of his first two games in charge, is manager of the week.

You can see the full team here...

The Blues sit tenth in League One after yesterday's win, eight points off the play-off spots.

They travel to Bolton next weekend.


Gillingham vs Ipswich Town
