FOUR Town players in League One team of the week after thumping Gills

Macauley Bonne celebrates at Gillingham as Ipswich go 3-0 up during the first half. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Four Ipswich Town players have been named in the League One team of the week after yesterday's 4-0 thumping of Gillingham.

Macauley Bonne and Wes Burns, who both netted in the impressive win at the Gills, are joined by Matt Penney and Sam Morsy.

And new boss Kieran McKenna, who's won each of his first two games in charge, is manager of the week.

You can see the full team here...

Some big performances yesterday in #SkyBetLeagueOne!



Here's your Team of the Week, powered by @WhoScored ratings...#EFL pic.twitter.com/43FH7FQPw4 — Sky Bet League One (@SkyBetLeagueOne) January 9, 2022

The Blues sit tenth in League One after yesterday's win, eight points off the play-off spots.

They travel to Bolton next weekend.



