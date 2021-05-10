Town confirm four more exits at end of season
Ipswich Town have confirmed the departures of four more players following a day of meetings with manager Paul Cook.
Freddie Sears, Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam and newly-crowned player-of-the-season James Wilson are all leaving Portman Road at the end of their contracts.
Their exits come after stalwarts Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse were allowed to move on earlier today, following on from the departures of Stephen Ward and Alan Judge before the end of the season.
Town have taken contract options on Janoi Donacien and Kayden Jackson, with further updates on those staying on due imminently.
Ipswich Town contracts
2021
Nsiala*, Bishop*, Edwards, El Mizouni*, Morris*, Clements*, Gibbs, Andoh*, Hughes*
2022
Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Holy, Nolan, Cornell*, Jackson, Donacien, Hawkins*, McGavin*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Chirewa*
2023
Vincent-Young*, Dobra*
2024
Woolfenden*, Dozzell*
*known to have a 12-month contract option