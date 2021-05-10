News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Town confirm four more exits at end of season

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 6:03 PM May 10, 2021    Updated: 6:04 PM May 10, 2021
James Wilson celebrates his equaliser at Accrington

James Wilson celebrates his equaliser at Accrington - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town have confirmed the departures of four more players following a day of meetings with manager Paul Cook.

Freddie Sears, Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam and newly-crowned player-of-the-season James Wilson are all leaving Portman Road at the end of their contracts.

Their exits come after stalwarts Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse were allowed to move on earlier today, following on from the departures of Stephen Ward and Alan Judge before the end of the season.

Town have taken contract options on Janoi Donacien and Kayden Jackson, with further updates on those staying on due imminently.

Ipswich Town contracts 

2021 

Nsiala*, Bishop*, Edwards, El Mizouni*, Morris*, Clements*, Gibbs, Andoh*, Hughes* 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk estate which featured on TV show on the market for £1.25m
  2. 2 Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14
  3. 3 Chambers and Skuse set to be headline exits on day of departures at Ipswich Town
  1. 4 Town take up contract options on duo with plenty of departures still expected
  2. 5 Mark Heath: The Town players Cook should keep and release today
  3. 6 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-1 win against Fleetwood
  4. 7 Chambers and Skuse to leave Ipswich Town
  5. 8 Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues linked with goalkeeper and coaching move for former loanee
  6. 9 Van's roof torn off as it gets stuck under Suffolk bridge
  7. 10 Plans for Scandinavian-inspired holiday chalets in Suffolk

2022 

Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Holy, Nolan, Cornell*, Jackson, Donacien, Hawkins*, McGavin*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Chirewa* 

2023 

Vincent-Young*, Dobra* 

2024 

Woolfenden*, Dozzell* 

*known to have a 12-month contract option 

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council election count 2021, at the Ipswich Corn Exchang

Suffolk County Council

Tories retain control but Greens surge: Suffolk election results in full

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Wherstead park

Live

How Suffolk voted in the county council elections 2021

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Tony Cutt, from Mansfield, is a frequent visitor to the Suffolk coast

Joy as council reverses ban on motorhomes in car parks

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A smiling Luke Chambers during the warm-up at Northampton Town

Football

A weekend of potential departures as Town finish up their disappointing...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus