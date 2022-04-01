No Ipswich men on top 50 EFL players list... here's who ranked higher

Opinion

Wes Burns has enjoyed a superb debut season for Ipswich Town - but it wasn't enough to see him ranked among FourFourTwo's top 50 EFL players list. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Not a single Ipswich Town player has made it onto FourFourTwo magazine's top 50 ranking of EFL players in 2022.

The list is made up of 32 Championship players, 11 League One players and seven at League Two clubs.

The highest ranked third-tier players are: Scott Twine (MK Dons), Michael Smith (Rotherham), Ross Stewart (Sunderland), Cole Stockton (Morecambe), Dapo Afolayan (Bolton), Dan Barlaser (Rotherham), Joe Jacobson (Wycombe), Will Keane (Wigan), Barry Bannan (Sheff Weds), James McClean (Wigan) and Cameron Brannagan.

League Two players to make it on the list are Peter Clarke (Tranmere), Mat Jay (Exeter), Jonny Williams (Swindon), Matty Stevens (Forest Green), Kane Wilson (Forest Green), Jamille Matt (Forest Green) and Dom Telford (Newport).

Will Keane and Jonny Williams are the only two ex-Ipswich players on the list, with Flynn Downes - who is enjoying a superb debut season at Swansea - a surprise omission.

Ipswich weren't represented in 2021 either, though current Blues men Vaclav Hladky (47th) and Joe Pigott (46th) were ranked before making moves to Portman Road from Salford and AFC Wimbledon respectively.

FourFourTwo's top-50 EFL players in 2022

* L1 and L2 players in bold

50. Joe Allen (Stoke)

49. Peter Clarke (Tranmere)

48. Matt Jay (Exeter)

47: Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United)

46. Emil Riis Jakobsen (PNE)

45: James McClean (Wigan Athletic)

44. Jonny Williams (Swindon)

43. Matty Stevens (Forest Green)

42. Elijah Adebayo (Luton)

41: Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

40: Will Keane (Wigan Athletic)

39: Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers)

38. Kane Wilson (Forest Green)

37. Billy Sharp (Sheff Utd)

36: Dan Barlaser (Rotherham United)

35: Dapo Afolyan (Bolton Wanderers)

34. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City)

33. Jamille Matt (Forest Green)

32. Joel Piroe (Swansea)

31 Joe Rothwell (Blackburn)

30. Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City)

29. Sam Johnstone (WBA)

28. Dom Telford (Newport)

27: Cole Stockton (Morecambe)

26. Jed Wallace (Millwall)

25: Ross Stewart (Sunderland)

24. Isaiah Jones (Boro)

23. Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn)

22. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield)

21: Michael Smith (Rotherham United)

20. Neeskens Kabano (Fulham)

19. Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth)

18. Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield)

17. Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry)

16. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull)

15. Josh Bowler (Blackpool)

14: Scott Twine (MK Dons)

13. Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheff U)

12. Djed Spence (Forest)

11. Ilias Chair (QPR)

10th: Rob Dickie (QPR)

9th: Philip Billing (AFC Bournemouth)

8th: John Swift (Reading)

7th : Chris Willock (QPR)

6th: Dominic Solanke (AFC Bournemouth)

5th: Fabio Carvalho (Fulham)

4th: Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest)

3rd: Harry Wilson (Fulham)

2nd: Ben Brereton Diaz (Blackburn Rovers)

1st: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)