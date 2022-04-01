Opinion
No Ipswich men on top 50 EFL players list... here's who ranked higher
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Not a single Ipswich Town player has made it onto FourFourTwo magazine's top 50 ranking of EFL players in 2022.
The list is made up of 32 Championship players, 11 League One players and seven at League Two clubs.
The highest ranked third-tier players are: Scott Twine (MK Dons), Michael Smith (Rotherham), Ross Stewart (Sunderland), Cole Stockton (Morecambe), Dapo Afolayan (Bolton), Dan Barlaser (Rotherham), Joe Jacobson (Wycombe), Will Keane (Wigan), Barry Bannan (Sheff Weds), James McClean (Wigan) and Cameron Brannagan.
League Two players to make it on the list are Peter Clarke (Tranmere), Mat Jay (Exeter), Jonny Williams (Swindon), Matty Stevens (Forest Green), Kane Wilson (Forest Green), Jamille Matt (Forest Green) and Dom Telford (Newport).
Will Keane and Jonny Williams are the only two ex-Ipswich players on the list, with Flynn Downes - who is enjoying a superb debut season at Swansea - a surprise omission.
Ipswich weren't represented in 2021 either, though current Blues men Vaclav Hladky (47th) and Joe Pigott (46th) were ranked before making moves to Portman Road from Salford and AFC Wimbledon respectively.
FourFourTwo's top-50 EFL players in 2022
Most Read
- 1 School confirms teacher with 'offensive' mug is suspended
- 2 Woman had sex with a dog named Buddy
- 3 Ukrainian mother and daughter rehomed at 40-acre alpaca farm
- 4 New tenant found for pub that took bookings while closed
- 5 Decision to build 180 homes delayed over traffic concerns
- 6 Suffolk tomato producer is saved weeks after closing
- 7 Hundreds of east Suffolk homes without electricity after power cut
- 8 'This club won't be walked over by agents' - Ashton on Simpson contract saga
- 9 Paedophile who posed as medic in refugee camp has passport seized
- 10 Man arrested after number of explosive materials found at village home
* L1 and L2 players in bold
50. Joe Allen (Stoke)
49. Peter Clarke (Tranmere)
48. Matt Jay (Exeter)
47: Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United)
46. Emil Riis Jakobsen (PNE)
45: James McClean (Wigan Athletic)
44. Jonny Williams (Swindon)
43. Matty Stevens (Forest Green)
42. Elijah Adebayo (Luton)
41: Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)
40: Will Keane (Wigan Athletic)
39: Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers)
38. Kane Wilson (Forest Green)
37. Billy Sharp (Sheff Utd)
36: Dan Barlaser (Rotherham United)
35: Dapo Afolyan (Bolton Wanderers)
34. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City)
33. Jamille Matt (Forest Green)
32. Joel Piroe (Swansea)
31 Joe Rothwell (Blackburn)
30. Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City)
29. Sam Johnstone (WBA)
28. Dom Telford (Newport)
27: Cole Stockton (Morecambe)
26. Jed Wallace (Millwall)
25: Ross Stewart (Sunderland)
24. Isaiah Jones (Boro)
23. Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn)
22. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield)
21: Michael Smith (Rotherham United)
20. Neeskens Kabano (Fulham)
19. Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth)
18. Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield)
17. Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry)
16. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull)
15. Josh Bowler (Blackpool)
14: Scott Twine (MK Dons)
13. Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheff U)
12. Djed Spence (Forest)
11. Ilias Chair (QPR)
10th: Rob Dickie (QPR)
9th: Philip Billing (AFC Bournemouth)
8th: John Swift (Reading)
7th : Chris Willock (QPR)
6th: Dominic Solanke (AFC Bournemouth)
5th: Fabio Carvalho (Fulham)
4th: Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest)
3rd: Harry Wilson (Fulham)
2nd: Ben Brereton Diaz (Blackburn Rovers)
1st: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)