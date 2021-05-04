Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Sears set for U's return

Published: 11:47 AM May 4, 2021

Ipswich Town's Freddie Sears has been linked with a return to Colchester United this summer - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town striker Freddie Sears has again been linked with a return to former club Colchester United.

The 31-year-old is one of a number of Town first teamers who are out of contract this summer and look likely to be allowed to depart Portman Road as part of a mass clear-out by 'Demolition Man' boss Paul Cook.

And Football League World are reporting Sears is set to return to the U's, the side which he left to join Town back in January 2015.

Sears was first linked to a U's return back in January, but since then managers have come and gone at both Town and Colchester, who have pulled away from relegation danger in League Two under interim boss Hayden Mullins.

Freddie Sears helped fire Town to the Championship play-offs after arriving in January 2015 from Colchester - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Sears, who's played 29 times for the Blues this season, scoring three goals, appears certain to depart Town this summer, and a return to Colchester would probably appeal.

He enjoyed success in his time at the U's, between January 2012 and January 2015, scoring 36 goals in 109 games.

But, despite starting his time with Town in prolific style, scoring nine goals in half a season as Town reached the Championship play-offs, he's often been forced to play out of position out wide for much of his Ipswich career.

Sears spent three years with the U's - Credit: Archant

In all, he's scored 34 goals in 217 games for the Blues.