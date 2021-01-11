Ipswich forward Sears is a January target for former club Colchester

Published: 11:01 AM January 11, 2021

Ipswich Town striker Freddie Sears is a January target for former club Colchester United.

The forward, who moved to Portman Road from the Essex side in 2015, has recently returned from a hamstring injury but was not included in the 18 for the Blues' 3-2 home loss to Swindon Town at the weekend.

It's understood Colchester's interest in their former player is known but at an early stage, while it's unclear whether the forward would be allowed to depart on loan or on a free transfer. His Ipswich contract expires at the end of the season.

Sears has made 13 appearances for Ipswich this season, scoring twice, with his overall Town record now standing at 34 goals in 205 appearances over the last five years.

Colchester United have shown interest in Ipswich Town's Freddie Sears - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Signed as a striker, Sears has spent the majority of his Ipswich career playing on the left wing while maintaining his best position remains as a centre-forward.

Bringing in a new wide player is seen as a January priority for Ipswich, with discussions regarding a loan move for Barnsley winger Luke Thomas ongoing.

Should Town be successful it may be that Sears is allowed to depart this month, given his current Ipswich contract expires at the end of the campaign.

If Sears did return to Colchester he would be reunited with former Ipswich team-mates Tommy Smith and Dean Gerken, who are both regulars for the U's. Steve Ball's men sit 12th in League Two.

Any departure for a senior member of Paul Lambert's squad would create room under the newly-introduced League One salary cap, both in terms of the wage budget and the fact clubs can't carry more than 22 players over the age of 21 in their squads this season.

Town currently have 21 registered, with the limit being reduced to 20 for next season.