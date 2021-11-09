News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'It'll be good to go back' - Sears on Town return

Andy Warren

Published: 10:38 AM November 9, 2021
Freddie Sears could face Ipswich Town this evening

Freddie Sears could face Ipswich Town this evening - Credit: Richard Blaxall

Striker Freddie Sears is looking forward to returning to Portman Road with Colchester United this evening.

The 31-year-old moved down the A12 in the summer following his Ipswich Town release, returning to the Essex club after six-and-a-half years with the Blues.

He, along with the likes of Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse, could be involved tonight when Ipswich and Colchester face off in the Papa John's Trophy, with the winner advancing to the next round.

Freddie Sears has signed for Colchester United

Freddie Sears signed for Colchester United this summer - Credit: Colchester United

"We played them in pre-season (3-3 draw), so you see them again," he told the Colchester Gazette, when asked if he was looking forward to a reunion.

"It'll be good to go back and see some familiar faces and hopefully we can get through in that as well."

Sears leads the U's scoring charts with six goals in all competitions.

As well as Chambers, Skuse and Sears, Alan Judge swapped Ipswich for Colchester in the summer, though the Irishman has been out injured for the last month.

Dean Gerken, Tommy Smith, Tom Eastman and Frank Nouble are the other former Ipswich players in the Colchester squad, while Armando Dobra is currently on loan from the Blues.

Luke Chambers of Colchester United - AFC Sudbury vs. Colchester United - FA Cup 1st Round - The MEL

Luke Chambers could face Ipswich Town this evening - Credit: Richard Blaxall


