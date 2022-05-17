News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'If they offer £10m we might sell' - Posh chief on Town interest in Taylor

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 2:02 PM May 17, 2022
Peterborough United's Jack Taylor and Birmingham City's Jordan James (right) battle for the ball dur

Ipswich Town are understood to be interested in Jack Taylor of Peterborough - Credit: PA

Barry Fry has insisted Peterborough United do not intend to part with key midfielder Jack Taylor this summer – unless they receive an offer of £10million. 

We revealed on Friday how the Blues are interested in a move for the 23-year-old, who was a key part of Posh’s promotion from League One in 2020/21 before featuring regularly for them as they were relegated from the Championship last season. 

Taylor is one of a number of midfielders interesting the Blues, with Posh director of football Fry insisting he is not for sale and suggesting an eight-figure offer would be needed to capture him. 

“I’ve had no contact from Ipswich for any of our players,” Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph. 

“In fact, I’ve had no contact from any club about anyone. It’s far too early in the summer for that. There are still games going on. 

"I will say we have no interest in selling Jack Taylor. If someone offered £10million we might, but that isn’t going to happen. We are looking to recruit a couple of midfielders so I doubt we will let anyone go from that position. 

"These are all things that will doubtless be discussed in Las Vegas (where Posh are having a recruitment meeting).” 

Taylor cost Peterborough £500,000 when they bought him from Barnet in January of 2020, with the Republic of Ireland youth international scoring 12 goals in 88 games since. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Striking new seafront café opens its doors to customers after two-year wait
  2. 2 Suffolk town named one of the best places to go on holiday in the UK
  3. 3 Forbidden Suffolk: 6 places you can't visit in the county
  1. 4 'It riles me to the core' - Anger as sofas dumped near Suffolk beauty spot
  2. 5 Four-bedroom cottage on Dunwich clifftops for sale for £295k
  3. 6 'The children were buzzing' - Ed Sheeran sends video to Suffolk school
  4. 7 Man stabbed in back and sides in Ipswich attack
  5. 8 Burns signs new deal after stunning debut season at Town
  6. 9 Travel: Stay on the UK's first floating glamping pod...in Beccles
  7. 10 Dog walker in his 70s suffers cuts and bruises after attack in west Suffolk

Peterborough are understood to be looking into a move for Ipswich striker Tyreece Simpson, who is likely available for transfer given the ongoing contract stand-off between him and the Blues. 

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A spectacular bolt of lightning ove the Suffolk coast as a huge thunderstorm brought an end to the s

Essex Live News

Thunderstorm warning issued for East of England

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Melton native Harry Wolff-Evans has taken over the popular Five Winds Farm butchery in Melton

Food and Drink

Award-winning scotch egg producer takes over Melton butchers shop

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Amigos in Bury St Edmunds is a highly popular dining destination in the town

Food and Drink

West Suffolk Mexican restaurant named among best in the UK

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon