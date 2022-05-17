'If they offer £10m we might sell' - Posh chief on Town interest in Taylor

Ipswich Town are understood to be interested in Jack Taylor of Peterborough - Credit: PA

Barry Fry has insisted Peterborough United do not intend to part with key midfielder Jack Taylor this summer – unless they receive an offer of £10million.

We revealed on Friday how the Blues are interested in a move for the 23-year-old, who was a key part of Posh’s promotion from League One in 2020/21 before featuring regularly for them as they were relegated from the Championship last season.

Taylor is one of a number of midfielders interesting the Blues, with Posh director of football Fry insisting he is not for sale and suggesting an eight-figure offer would be needed to capture him.

“I’ve had no contact from Ipswich for any of our players,” Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph.

“In fact, I’ve had no contact from any club about anyone. It’s far too early in the summer for that. There are still games going on.

"I will say we have no interest in selling Jack Taylor. If someone offered £10million we might, but that isn’t going to happen. We are looking to recruit a couple of midfielders so I doubt we will let anyone go from that position.

"These are all things that will doubtless be discussed in Las Vegas (where Posh are having a recruitment meeting).”

Taylor cost Peterborough £500,000 when they bought him from Barnet in January of 2020, with the Republic of Ireland youth international scoring 12 goals in 88 games since.

Peterborough are understood to be looking into a move for Ipswich striker Tyreece Simpson, who is likely available for transfer given the ongoing contract stand-off between him and the Blues.