Evans scores in Town's pre-season training game with Fulham

Published: 9:07 PM July 17, 2021 Updated: 9:26 PM July 17, 2021

Lee Evans found the net for Ipswich Town in their behind-closed-doors game with Fulham.

The match was played at the Championship club’s Motspur Park training ground, with few details released surrounding the training game.

But it’s understood it ended in a 2-1 victory for Fulham over the course of 90 minutes, with skipper Evans netting direct from a free-kick for Ipswich and Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho scoring for the hosts.

Manager Paul Cook is thought to have fielded the same starting XI which began the pre-season win at Dartford a week ago, meaning Vaclav Hladky was in goal behind a back four of Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden, Toto Nsiala and Matt Penney.

Evans and Rekeem Harper were at the base of midfield, with Wes Burns and Armando Dobra wide, leaving Macauley Bonne and James Norwood to operate through the middle.

It’s likely both sides made significant changes as the game went on and it’s unclear whether new Ipswich signings Joe Pigott and Scott Fraser were involved.

Ipswich fans could get their first glimpse of the two new boys when the Blues face Stevenage at Needham Market on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile the Blues will reveal ticket details for their home pre-season games with Crystal Palace and Millwall on Monday.

The two games, on July 24 and 31 respectively, will be played in front of supporters following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.