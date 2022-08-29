Fuller Flavour: We need another striker... here's why

Opinion

I was starting to think that I had an early season home curse on Town after Saturday’s game. I have now seen both of our draws but missed the MK Dons win. Some of my group even asked if I could go away again. However, I could think of one other person who had more of an effect on Ipswich not winning than me.

Like everyone else, I am absolutely baffled as to why Marcus Harness’s goal was disallowed. The incident was unfolding right in front of my lower North Stand viewing point. I thought that as the moment went on, Harness was fouled, and I was in the process of screaming for a penalty. Even when he scored, I thought that Steve Martin had blown just before the ball hit the net. I assumed for the awarding of a penalty. I am afraid that goes down as one of the top three worst decisions I have seen in my time at Portman Road.

It was not the only reason that we did not win of course. You have to say that both goals conceded were disappointingly soft. Barnsley boss Michael Duff made a point on his side earning some luck. We are now due some luck to be repaid at some point.

Take nothing away from August overall. Two draws bookending four wins is a decent enough start. It is certainly better than last August!

Marcus Harness battles through to make it 3-1 to Ipswich Town against Barnsley - but the goal was controversially disallowed. - Credit: Steve Waller

Another game passed by without a goal from Freddie Ladapo. This has seen the pressure ramp up further in some quarters for another striker to be signed by the end of the transfer window this week. I have continued to state my own desire for another striker. Not because of the lack of Ladapo goals. But because I feel that we genuinely need at the very least, cover in that area. I am not so sure that there is the need for a 25-goal target man though. One that can score 15 would do for me. Hear me out.

A 25-goal target man would be difficult to find, especially in League One. And if we had one of those, it would be brilliant and at the end of the season, if our midfield contributed no more than say 15 goals between them too, few would not be worried and would laud the success of said target man.

I believe that Harness, Conor Chaplin, and Wes Burns have ten goals each within them. Sam Morsy will chip in too. Those four alone will lessen the burden on a sole front man to score so many. Whilst the need for a striker is evident, it does not have to be one to score all the goals. And citing proven scorers that we should sign does not guarantee success. One can look at what has happened to date with Joe Pigott to realise that.

Sam Morsy has already scored twice for Ipswich Town this season. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Other than a new striker, we could do with more goals from our defenders when going forward for set pieces. George Edmundson was unlucky when he hit a post on Saturday.

If I was already in love with our new home shirt this season, my levels of adoration went up a notch last week for the new third kit. I am not someone who wears replica shirts much these days. Certainly not away from attending games. But the new black number is most definitely a shirt that I will feel comfortable in as a casual shirt as much as anything else. The charcoal subtleness of the logo and badge on the front gives it a classy look and it is no wonder it produced record sales on day one. In fact, it took me over seven hours to make a successful purchase for my daughter and I. On one hand, that was frustrating that I got nowhere fast on the on-line club shop, but it spoke volumes as to how popular it is.

Finally for this week, an update on my forthcoming book Town on the Telly. My publisher has confirmed that the book should be available in less than a couple of weeks. I can almost smell the pages. So many of you continue to ask me about it and I hope that it will be worth the wait.

Ed Sheeran wearing the new Ipswich Town third kit that he helped design - Credit: Zakary Walters/Ed Sheeran



