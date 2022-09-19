Karl Fuller: A glass half full, accountability and trust in McKenna

Columnist

On Saturday morning, a stranger identified me as an Ipswich fan and asked how I thought we would get on at Sheffield Wednesday. I said that I would take a point all day long and he agreed that would be a good result.

How was your glass at 5pm on Saturday? Like most I guess, mine was half empty. When you are 2-0 up at serious promotion challengers, with 15 minutes to go, you start to believe in the prospect of an excellent result. If I had written this on Saturday night, I feel it would have been with a different tone than when scribed on Sunday afternoon. My glass was half full by then.

We had gotten exactly what I said I would settle for. So, there really should be no complaints. We remain unbeaten and still top of the league, with arguably our most difficult away game of the season behind us. Take the positives and move on to the next significant challenge which awaits us at Plymouth on Sunday.

Ipswich Manager Kieran McKenna is downbeat after his Ipswich side had let go a two goal lead at Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Inevitably, I will mention the manner that Wednesday scored their equaliser. It was and has since been, plain for all to see that Michael Smith was offside when he scored. Add that moment to the disallowed Marcus Harness goal against Barnsley recently, we feel that we could have gotten four more points from Yorkshire opposition. Beating a football team is one challenge, but major decisions from teams of officials have gone against us twice already this season. I just do not know what the answer is.

I was listening to a national radio station on Sunday morning, and the question was asked what could be done to improve VAR and officials in the game that we all supposedly love at the top level. I am sorry, I do not love the game at Premier League level. We of course do not have VAR in League One. But if the concern is there at that level, who is really caring about what is happening at our level?

Referee Peter Wright at Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Accountability was one answer mentioned and that would be a start. Yes, we gave away two goals that were soft against Wednesday. But the accountability is there as Kieran McKenna alluded to. That starts and stops with him. The players collectively will know that they should have defended better. As supporters, we know what should have been better and I trust McKenna to be working on that this week.

But where is any accountability to match officials for clear and obvious errors? There should be more transparency in how these occasions are dealt with. They are human and will know that they got these things wrong no doubt, but is there any form of retrospective punishments issued? As I say, I do not know the answer, but I know we need match officials. A balance must be found.

Likewise, how will the FA deal with the throwing of objects onto the field by some Sheffield Wednesday fans? Fines do not work. The only way we are going to see a stop in increasingly poor crowd behaviour at games again, is by docking points.

Meanwhile, I enjoyed my stint on the Naked Football show last Wednesday with host Graham Blackburn.

The long-running radio show has been a must for me for many years. Half an hour is never enough either for listening to or talking on. We discussed my new book which I have to say has gone down well. When 110 books arrived at my house at the beginning of last week, I wondered how I would shift them all. They have nearly all gone. Thank you to those that have bought so far.

Former Ipswich Town manager John Duncan

I was saddened to read of John Duncan’s poor health over the weekend and I hope that he is soon on the mend.

Duncan was Town’s manager for three years at the end of the 80’s. He obtained two eighth-place finishes and a ninth-place in his last season in what is now the Championship.

At the time, this was deemed a failure on the back of less than ten years after winning the UEFA Cup and two league runners-up finishes. We would take those finishes now though hey? Get well soon John.