Karl Fuller: 'Can you honestly see this squad imploding?'

Opinion

Kyle Edwards curls his shot onto the post at the start of the second half at Morecambe. - Credit: Phill Heywood

Is it too early to start believing?

Yes, I am genuinely in that mode right now. I know, I know, it is still October. We have been here twice in the last three years.

But I honestly think that as each game passes by it is becoming harder to find a reason not to believe, than it is to do so.

Can you honestly see this squad imploding like those in the Paul Lambert era? And here is why I want to start believing as soon as possible.

1978/79 was my first season supporting Ipswich. This is my 45th season. Look at the times we either won silverware or achieved promotion in that time. 1980/81, 1991/92 and 1999/2000.

If we achieve promotion this season, that will mean that on average, we have won a trophy or promotion every 11.25 years in my time of supporting Town. If not, it is every 15 years on average.

I am now at the age where if it continues to be 11 to 15 years of passing to enjoy success, then my time is starting to run out!

I was too young really to remember much of 80/81, and 99/00 was only really enjoyed when the final whistle went at Wembley. 1991/92 was an enjoyable season. One of my favourites.

But I wish with hindsight, I enjoyed that earlier than I did.

A disappointed Conor Chaplin following his missed penalty at Morecambe. - Credit: Phill Heywood

I do not want this season to end in promotion and I only started to enjoy it from say April onwards. So, I am going to be brave, start believing now and enjoy as much of the season as possible.

This past week has upped our level of expectations further. Okay, on paper, Cambridge and rock-bottom Morecambe were hardly decisive tests. But remember what the corresponding fixtures last season threw at us and remember we had not beaten either in the league until now.

When the Cambridge game got to 70 minutes, that would in the past start to ring alarm bells without much hope of snatching a win. We remained patient, saw the quality coming off the bench, and in the end, ran out comfortable winners.

Usually, making five changes, as we did for the Morecambe game, would have fans questioning why. At half-time, we could have been forgiven for bemoaning so many changes.

But the process can be trusted, it is moving us forward and Kieran McKenna knows what he is doing. For the first time in his tenure, we came from behind in a league game away from home to win.

Underestimate the last two victories at your peril. McKenna now has 71 points form his 36 league games in charge. That is promotion form right there.

John Duncan, former Town manager, who passed away at the weekend. - Credit: Archant

Just as we were celebrating another three points on Saturday, the sad news filtered through of the passing of former Town manager John Duncan.

His time at the club coincided with my ever-increasing regularity as a fan. Prior to his appointment and between August 1978 and May 1987, I attended 20 Ipswich games when my dad or older brother would take me.

In Duncan’s first season, I attended 28 games alone. His second season in 1988/89, was my first-ever as a season ticket holder. That was a period when in less than ten years, we had gone from Champions of Europe to the second tier. It was a tough time for fans to comprehend. Duncan led us to two eighth place finishes and a ninth place.

Back then, it was not deemed good enough. We would be happy enough with that now.

We had some exciting times and players during his reign. There was Dalian Atkinson and his hat-trick against Middlesbrough in April 1988. Simon Milton scoring an extra-time winner against Norwich in the Full Members Cup in December 1988.

Sergei Baltacha scored on his Town debut as the Blues beat Stoke 5-1 at Portman Road in 1989 - Credit: Archant

Soviet Union star Sergei Baltacha joining the club and scoring on his debut in a 5-1 win over Stoke in January 1989. And beating Norwich at Carrow Road 4-0 in the Hospital Cup on my first-ever visit there.

Those three years were solid foundations for my fervent support of the club to really grow. That was not such a bad era really.

My condolences to John’s family and friends. Rest in peace John