Gameday: Town fans were back at Dartford - watch their thoughts on the season ahead

Mark Heath

Published: 12:11 PM July 11, 2021   
Mark Heath, right, catches up with Ipswich Town fans at Dartford

Mark Heath, right, catches up with Ipswich Town fans at Dartford - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town fans returned to watch the Blues for the first time since December yesterday - here's what they made of the day, and their thoughts on the season ahead.

Town beat National League South side Dartford 1-0 at Princes' Park, with a cracking strike from youngster Tawanda Chirewa winning the game in the second half.

The Blues played in their new Ed Sheeran-sponsored shirts for the first time, roared on by a vocal crowd of over 1,600, most of whom seemed to be Town fans.

All six summer signings made their debuts in the first half, with Lee Evans - wearing the captain's armband - and Rekeem Harper particularly impressing in the heart of midfield.

We caught up with fans before and after - here's what they had to say...

You can also watch Stuart Watson and Andy Warren's thoughts on the match here..


Football
Ipswich News

