'Morsy was a class above everyone' - Town fans on Wimbledon win

Mark Heath

Published: 4:52 PM July 17, 2022
Ipswich Town fans Matt Makin, left, and Rich Woodward enjoying their day at AFC Wimbledon 

Ipswich Town fans enjoyed their pre-season trip to AFC Wimbledon yesterday - here's what they made of the 3-0 win.

Skipper Sam Morsy netted twice, either side of a strike from new loan signing Tyreece John-Jules, as the Blues were always in command at Plough Lane.

MORE: Stuart Watson's thoughts from Town's weekend double header

Ross Halls spoke to fans before, during and after the game to get their thoughts for our Gameday feature. Here's what they said...

You can also watch what out football writers Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of the game, and the day, here...


