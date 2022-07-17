'Morsy was a class above everyone' - Town fans on Wimbledon win

Video

Ipswich Town fans enjoyed their pre-season trip to AFC Wimbledon yesterday - here's what they made of the 3-0 win.

Skipper Sam Morsy netted twice, either side of a strike from new loan signing Tyreece John-Jules, as the Blues were always in command at Plough Lane.

Ross Halls spoke to fans before, during and after the game to get their thoughts for our Gameday feature. Here's what they said...

