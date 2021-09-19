Gameday: 'It feels like a big win' - Town fans on victory at Lincoln

Video

Published: 12:45 PM September 19, 2021

Ipswich Town fans enjoyed their day at Lincoln City as Town won 1-0 yesterday - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town fans finally got to celebrate a win at Lincoln City yesterday - here's the sights and sounds of the day, plus fan reaction in our Gameday video.

The Blues won 1-0 at Sincil Bank courtesy of a Macauley Bonne power header, and then held on to claim their first three points of the League One season.

It's been a long time coming, of course, and fans were jubilant after the game...

As was CEO Mark Ashton!

And here's what Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of it....