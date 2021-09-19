News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Gameday: 'It feels like a big win' - Town fans on victory at Lincoln

Mark Heath

Published: 12:45 PM September 19, 2021   
Ipswich Town fans enjoyed their day at Lincoln City as Town won 1-0 yesterday

Ipswich Town fans enjoyed their day at Lincoln City as Town won 1-0 yesterday - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town fans finally got to celebrate a win at Lincoln City yesterday - here's the sights and sounds of the day, plus fan reaction in our Gameday video.

The Blues won 1-0 at Sincil Bank courtesy of a Macauley Bonne power header, and then held on to claim their first three points of the League One season.

It's been a long time coming, of course, and fans were jubilant after the game...

As was CEO Mark Ashton!

And here's what Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of it....

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town
