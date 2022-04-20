News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

Gameday! 'Fire in the belly': Town fans upbeat after Wigan performance

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 9:57 AM April 20, 2022
Sam Morsy scores to put Town 2-1 ahead.

Sam Morsy scores to put Town 2-1 ahead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town gave League One leaders Wigan Athletic a fierce test at Portman Road last night.

The Blues went behind to a Will Keane goal, but struck back through Conor Chaplin and Sam Morsy to put Town ahead.

Keane netted a late equaliser, but Town fans were left happy with many parts of the Blues' game, as they told Ross Halls.

Here is what Stuart Watson and Andy Warren thought of the game, post-match.



Football
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The Poacher's Pocket pub in east Suffolk has been included in the list

Pubs

5 of readers' favourite 'hidden gem' pubs in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A photographer was able to capture a stunning picture of the Milky Way above Aldeburgh beach

Suffolk Live News

Photographer captures stunning image of Milky Way galaxy from Suffolk beach

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Beattie statue

Skateboarders damage statue of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Protests at oil depots in south Essex have caused fuel shortages in Suffolk and the rest of East Anglia

Essex Police

Woman, 64, becomes first person convicted of blocking oil depots

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon