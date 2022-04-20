Gameday! 'Fire in the belly': Town fans upbeat after Wigan performance

Video

Ipswich Town gave League One leaders Wigan Athletic a fierce test at Portman Road last night.

The Blues went behind to a Will Keane goal, but struck back through Conor Chaplin and Sam Morsy to put Town ahead.

Keane netted a late equaliser, but Town fans were left happy with many parts of the Blues' game, as they told Ross Halls.

