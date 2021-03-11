New Town coach Roberts' message to fans
- Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
New Ipswich Town first team coach Gary Roberts has shared a message with fans after officially retiring from football to focus on his role with the Blues.
Roberts, 36, was signed as a player by new Town boss Paul Cook at Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan, making more than 200 appearances under his fellow Liverpudlian.
He was still registered as a player this season, making a handful of appearances for League One side Accrington Stanley, but has been brought to Portman Road by Cook for his first coaching role.
It is a return to Suffolk for Roberts, who made more than 50 appearances for the Blues between 2006 and 2008.
And, in revealing his decision to retire on Twitter, Roberts shared a message with his 12,800-plus followers.
It read: "So last week I decided to hang the boots up... it's been some ride, from the park pitches to scoring at Wembley and a few promotions along the way.
"I've been lucky to play for some fantastic clubs, starting at Accrington, where John Coleman gave me a big chance in football, then onto Ipswich, Huddersfield, Swindon, Chesterfield, Pompey, Wigan and now finishing back at Accrington.
"Now I have a great opportunity to start my second career as a coach with Paul Cook, who I've had great success with over the years, hopefully it carries on at Ipswich!
"Thanks for all your support. Robbo."