New Town coach Roberts' message to fans

Mark Heath

Published: 5:00 PM March 11, 2021    Updated: 5:09 PM March 11, 2021
First team coach Gary Roberts pictures during the pre-match warm up.

New Ipswich Town first team coach Gary Roberts has shared a message with fans after retiring from football - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

New Ipswich Town first team coach Gary Roberts has shared a message with fans after officially retiring from football to focus on his role with the Blues.

Roberts, 36, was signed as a player by new Town boss Paul Cook at Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan, making more than 200 appearances under his fellow Liverpudlian.

New Ipswich Town Manager Paul Cook with Gary Roberts at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook (right) and first team coach Gary Roberts at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night. Photo: Pagepix - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

He was still registered as a player this season, making a handful of appearances for League One side Accrington Stanley, but has been brought to Portman Road by Cook for his first coaching role.

It is a return to Suffolk for Roberts, who made more than 50 appearances for the Blues between 2006 and 2008.

And, in revealing his decision to retire on Twitter, Roberts shared a message with his 12,800-plus followers.

Gary Roberts will return to Portman Road this weekend.

Gary Roberts playing for Town in 2007

It read: "So last week I decided to hang the boots up... it's been some ride, from the park pitches to scoring at Wembley and a few promotions along the way.

"I've been lucky to play for some fantastic clubs, starting at Accrington, where John Coleman gave me a big chance in football, then onto Ipswich, Huddersfield, Swindon, Chesterfield, Pompey, Wigan and now finishing back at Accrington.

"Now I have a great opportunity to start my second career as a coach with Paul Cook, who I've had great success with over the years, hopefully it carries on at Ipswich!

"Thanks for all your support. Robbo."  





