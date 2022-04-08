Roberts reunited with ex-Town boss Cook in non-league

Gary Roberts has been reunited with former Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook at Chesterfield - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Former Ipswich Town coach Gary Roberts has been reunited with ex-Blues boss Paul Cook in non-league.

Roberts, who served as first team coach under Cook in their short-lived tenure at Portman Road, will fill the same role at National League North promotion-chasers Chesterfield.

He played under Cook at Chesterfield between 2013 and 2015, enjoying considerable success.

Cook and Roberts didn't last long in Suffolk - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

The 38-year-old appeared 89 times for the Spireites, bagging 19 goals and 23 assists and becoming a firm fans’ favourite in the process.

During his two years in Derbyshire, Roberts was part of the team that won League Two, reached the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy final and got to the League One play-offs.

Cook has has mixed results since his surprise return to Chesterfield in February, winning three, drawing four and losing three of his games so far. He took over with Chesterfield in second place, now they are fifth.

Last week he saw his side fall 4-1 at home to Grimsby Town, who are managed by another ex-Town boss, Paul Hurst.

Cook was sacked as Town boss in December following a 0-0 home draw with League Two Barrow in the FA Cup. He lasted just nine months in the job.