'I work hard on and off the pitch' - Ahadme's delight at Blues move

Interview

Ipswich Town's new striker Gassan Ahadme can't wait to show Blues fans what he can do.

Speaking in his first interview since joining the Portman Road club, the 21-year-old deadline day signing from Burton admits everything he has heard about Ipswich Town has been positive.

"I'm really excited to be here and I was really looking forward to a move like this," said Ahadme, who has joined Town for a low six-figure fee on a three year deal, and will add to a forward line now including seven options, three of which are out-and-out central strikers.

Gassan Ahadme joined Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day - Credit: ITFC

"I've played here at Ipswich before at Portman Road against them, and the feeling was amazing, the fans. To be here now, on the other side, hopefully I can really enjoy it."

Ahadme already has five goals to his name following an excellent start to the season with Burton, including four in his last two games. And he impressed when Town beat Burton 0-1 at the Pirelli Stadium a couple of weeks ago.

"To be fair I had a good game against Ipswich that night," he said. "It was a tough game against great opposition," he said.

"I've asked about the club and everything people told me has been positive. The chat I had with the gaffer was really good.

"I'm looking forward to working and helping my new team-mates. I'm a striker and all I'm thinking about is to work hard for the team and score goals and hopefully win as many games as we can."

And Ahadme is in no doubt what Blues fans can expect from him.

"The first thing fans can expect from me is hard work. I work hard on and off the pitch," he said.

"I work hard for myself and my team-mates and hopefully the fans can expect goals."

Born in Morocco, Ahadme has represented his country at youth level and came to England in 2019.

He joined Norwich, from Spanish amateur side Gimnastic de Manresa, but the end of his Norwich career effectively came in the summer of 2021, when he was loaned to League One side Portsmouth, before moving full-time to Burton in January this year.

Town boss Kieran McKenna said of Ahadme's signing: "We always wanted to bring in another forward player with an extra bit of height and physical presence that could add different things to us across the season.

"Gassan certainly brings that as well as being a young, extremely hungry player who has got room to develop and improve."

He could make his debut this weekend at Accrington.

Meanwhile, Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said: “It’s good business for the club if you look at how he came in, how he has developed himself.

"Do we think he will become even better? Yes."