Edmundson on Edwards' goal, his injury battle and teams who park the bus

Ipswich Town defender George Edmundson says the Blues can't consider their good week completed until they've won at rock-bottom Morecambe.

Kieran McKenna's men have ripped off back-to-back wins on Suffolk soil - a cracking 3-2 victory over previously unbeaten promotion rivals Portsmouth last Saturday followed by a hard-fought 3-0 triumph over battling Cambridge United on Tuesday night.

Now they head to the sinking Shrimps bidding to make it nine points out of nine in the calendar week.

"It's been a brilliant week, but it's not over yet," Edmundson explained. "That's the way the gaffer's put it to us - two good games, but we want to complete the Saturday to Saturday and hopefully get nine points, he sees the week as completed then."

The star of Tuesday's win was cheerful winger Kyle Edwards, who bagged a brace off the bench, having had to ditch his car in traffic and run to the ground.

His first-ever goal for Town was a wicked cross-cum-shot which he whipped in from the far right of the pitch - sparking a debate about whether he actually meant it as a shot.

Edmundson is convinced he did. "I had to drop him off at his car (after the game) because he left it near me," he said. "I was speaking to him and I think he meant it.

"He was saying it was like a shot/cross, but obviously more of a shot he was going for. One of them that if somebody got a nick on at the back post then you take the assist.

"The way he came across in the car anyway, it felt like he meant it."

Of the popular player, he added: "All the lads were buzzing for him. I feel like the fans and everybody playing-wise knows what potential he's got. "When he comes on, he sets the pitch alight.

"This season he's really worked hard, worked his socks off to get ten minutes, and then with the ten minutes he's gone and done really well. Then next game he's got 20 minutes, I feel like he's really deserved it.

"He had a tough season last season and he's come back fighting. He deserved those two goals."

Edmundson himself had a tough end to last season, suffering a serious ankle injury at the start of March against Lincoln and missing the rest of the campaign.

Though he's back to full fitness, it's been a real battle to get there.

"It was a while, to be fair," he said, when asked about the recovery process. "I didn't have a summer to be honest. I finished the season with the physios and then in the off-season, when everybody goes away, goes on holiday, I had to stay down here for two weeks with the physio, doing a bit more.

"Then I got booked in at a gym back in Manchester so I at least could go home, but I was in every day 9-5, in the gym, in the pool, for the whole of the off-season really.

"I still came back not fully fit, and then I think I had a couple of weeks with the physios here and got back to full fitness.

"But I still feel like, when I did come back, I felt like it was a bad injury so I probably did take a bit longer. You go back and you think you are fit, but then it probably takes you a good month or two to get back to full fitness and back in the swing of things."

He added: "Because I snapped my ligaments, they come back together and then you've got scar tissue and it felt like my ankle wasn't right.

"It was one of those where you've just got to on with it and then after a month or whatever it will calm down.

"Now I go to training and I feel great. I don't have to spend an hour in the gym beforehand trying to get it going! It feels great and I feel like I'm fully fit and back."

Since returning to the side, Edmundson's been challenged for a starting spot by Cameron Burgess, who was the favoured starter until he suffered a number of facial fractures against Bristol Rovers last month.

Asked to evaluate his campaign so far, Edmundson said: "My season's been a bit up and down. Obviously I've made mistakes along the way and I feel like I've been good for the last couple of games, but that happens to everybody in a season.

"You're not going to go every game ten out of ten and you're not going to go every game one out of ten, you're going to be up and down - it's just about getting the consistency.

"But I spoke before in another interview about the gaffer and he's brilliant - he's created such a team, a really good spirit.

There's going to be times throughout the season where Cam Burgess is suited for a game, and then the following week it might be me who's a bit more suited to a game.

"We all bring different things to the table. That's one of the things that the gaffer's made us understand, and at the end of the day it's a team sport.

"If there's something that benefits the team that Cam can do, that I maybe can't, then hopefully he plays and vice versa."

The big defender is almost certain to start at Morecambe, a side who have won just one of their first 11 games.

Shrimps' keeper Connor Ripley said his struggling side need to be 'brutal, nasty and horrible; against Town - and Edmundson's in no doubt as to the nature of the game ahead.

"It's a tough game - everybody knows that these are the games that are really tough in League One," he said. "It's not pretty, a tight pitch, small stadium. I'm not sure about the pitch, but normally it's not the best pitch.

"We know it's going to be a tough game, but we've just got to make sure that we stick to our principles, play the way we play and don't try to get into a game that Morecambe want."

He added: "I know Conor Ripley from my Oldham days and something came up on Twitter about what he was saying.

"I feel like from those comments we can probably tell what kind of game they're going to be looking for - but you don't want to read too much into what they're doing.

"We'll obviously know what they're about, but at the end of the day we want to play our game."

Indeed, frequently facing opponents who park the bus and try to snatch a victory reminds Edmundson of his time at another former club, Scottish giants Rangers.

He said: "When I was up there it was the exact same.

"Teams would come, sit 11 men behind the ball and try and get the free kicks, slow the game down, just counter and try and get that one chance they can score off.

"It's similar and it's one of those things that we have to overcome."