News
'That's when you crumble' - Edmundson on dangers of looking too far ahead
- Credit: Ross Halls
George Edmundson knows it's boring, but insists Ipswich Town can't afford to look too far ahead despite their fantastic start to this season.
The Blues have fired out of the starting blocks this term, accruing 30 points from their first 13 league disputes - losing just once - to sit second in the table.
With a quarter of the season gone, there's already a four point gap to third-placed Sheffield Wednesday, and a ten point lead on seventh-placed Bolton Wanderers.
But big defender Edmundson says that the Blues have to stay grounded.
"We've given ourselves a great platform, but it's a marathon not a sprint," he stressed. "Ipswich have been in this position before, in previous years, and it's not gone the way they wanted.
"I know you've heard this loads, and the fans have heard it, but you've just got to take it one game at time.
"I know that's a boring cliché thing to say, but it's what you've got to do in League One.
"You start getting too far ahead of yourselves and that's when you start falling away and you crumble."
With a squad bristling with talent and firepower, the Blues are finding many teams set up to park the bus, trying to hit them on the counter and snatch a goal.
And Edmundson says that makes it vital that he and his fellow defenders don't lose concentration during the inevitable quiet spells in games.
"That's important," he stressed. "Like the Cambridge game, they probably only had four shots on target - so you're probably defending, properly, for say three moments a game.
"The gaffer always speaks about moments and how, as defenders, we have to be switched on for them.
"Concentration's a massive thing and it's something that the gaffer and (Richard) Keogh have been on us about."
Edmundson, who netted his second goal of the season for the Blues in their come-from-behind win at Morecambe on Saturday, is also keen to support Town's attacking efforts by getting forward more.
"It's something the gaffer's trying to improve in my game," he explained. "I felt like I was doing it more last year - we've had a few little chats and it's something he wants me to do.
"It helps the team, and if it's something that helps the team I'm going to do it to the best of my ability."