'I'm quicker than Woolfy!' - Edmundson on FIFA ratings and a gift from Wark

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 3:30 PM October 11, 2022
RH19 - Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town 170922

Ipswich Town defender George Edmundson says he's faster than Luke Woolfenden, despite the FIFA 23 ratings suggesting otherwise - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town defender George Edmundson says he's been dealt a 'harsh' hand on FIFA 23 this year - and wants to race fellow centre-back Luke Woolfenden to prove it.

Edmundson is the joint-second highest rated Town player on this year's version of the popular game, with a score of 68 putting him level with Woolfenden, Dominic Ball, Christian Walton and Pantuche Camara and behind only Wes Burns (69).

But the popular defender, who filmed a FIFA stats reveal video with Woolfenden and Leif Davis, said there's one area that the game definitely has wrong.

RH8 - Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town 170922

Luke Woolfenden on the ball against Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Ross Halls

His pace is ranked at 62, with Woolfenden given a 67.

"Them two were pleased, but I was just annoyed about my pace because I'm definitely quicker than Woolfy," he explained.

"My pace was 62, and that's harsh. Hopefully we can have a race, we can get on the cameras and I'll show everybody that I am actually quicker than Woolfy!"

Edmundson, who netted in Town's win at Morecambe on Saturday, was also unhappy with his 32 shooting rating.

"I feel like my goal record is actually alright as well," he said. "Most of them are with my head, to be honest."

The 25-year-old also revealed Town legend John Wark recently gave him a special gift to add to his collection of match programmes. 

"He went to the Rangers/Liverpool game and he had a spare programme," Edmundson explained. "We were having a chat about Glasgow Rangers and he came back in and gave me the programme from the game.

John Wark recently gifted Edmundson a programme for his collection - Credit: Archant

"I collect them, if I go to a match or if it's a match that I'm playing in, I always just collect them as a little gift.

"He gave it to me - I should have got him to sign it!"

Of his collection, he added: "I think they're all at my mum's somewhere in shoe boxes - I've got about 50 shoe boxes, a couple of hundred programmes, something like that."

On being told that icon Wark, who had a glittering career at the top level of the game, envied him for playing for Rangers, Edmundson flashed a big grin, before adding simply: "I'm buzzing!"

