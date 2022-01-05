'I learn off them and they learn off me' - Edmundson praises Town strikers

Video

Ipswich Town star George Edmundson says playing against the club's strikers every day in training is making him better - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town's defensive colossus George Edmundson says going up against the club's strikers in training every day is making him a better player.

Edmundson has been Town's most consistent performer of the season thus far, the man nicknamed 'The Fridge' frequently showing his class and pedigree with standout displays.

And the ex-Rangers talent says that testing himself against the likes of leading scorer Macauley Bonne and livewire Conor Chaplin in training has been key to his development.

George Edmundson has been a defensive standout for Town this season - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"Everybody knows they're top players, so facing them every day in training - when we do get a full week - it's good for me," Edmundson said.

"All three of them bring something different. One week I might be up against Macca who's big, physical and powerful.

"Same with Joe (Pigott), who's big, maybe more technical than Macca - nice one-twos, likes to come off short, Macca's more getting in behind.

"And then you've got Conor who's small, agile, tricky feet.

Edmundson says Macauley Bonne is 'big, physical and powerful' - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"Everybody brings something different.

"If I'm playing up against somebody big (in the next game) then I can go up against Macca or Joe, but then say I've got Will Grigg at the weekend then I can go up a bit against Conor that day.

"It's good. I learn off them and they learn off me."

As well as being a brick wall at the back, Edmundson - who has made 21 appearances so far this season, scoring twice - has been able to get forward a bit more in recent games, playing as part of a back three.

Edmundson has shown he can get forward too - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

But he stressed that, as much as he likes to get the ball down and play, he's in no doubt as to his most important job in the team.

"First and foremost I'm a defender," he explained.

"Everybody likes to play footballl, and I like to play pretty patterns and nice stuff, but at the end of the day I'm there to stop the ball going into the back of the net.

"That's my job first and foremost, and if you can play on top of that I'd see it as an added bonus."