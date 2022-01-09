'Sexy football' - Town fans on big win at Gills

Video

Ipswich Town fans enjoy the 4-0 win at Gillingham in the rain - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town put Gillingham to the sword yesterday - here's what fans made of it...

The Blues crushed the Gills 4-0 at Priestfield, goals from James Norwood, Wes Burns, Macauley Bonne and Conor Chaplin handing Kieran McKenna his second straight win as Town boss.

The thumping also cost Steve Evans his job as Gillingham boss, the club announcing that he and assistant Paul Raynor have left this afternoon.

It was one of the best Town showings in recent memory - here's what fans told Ross Halls after the game...

And here's what our football writers Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of it...