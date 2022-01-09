Video
'He's got a real reaction from them' - Gills' assistant on 'quality' Town
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Gillingham assistant boss Paul Raynor said his side could have 'no excuses' after their 4-0 thumping by Ipswich Town yesterday.
The Gills were 3-0 down inside half an hour, as Kieran McKenna's Blues cruised to victory in impressive style at Priestfield.
And Raynor said the Gills, who haven't won in the league since October, were way off the pace.
"For 45 minutes we weren’t at the races and didn’t track runners," he told the club website. "When you do that against good teams with good players, they punish you.
“Their manager has gone in there and got a real reaction from them. They played with intensity and quality and moved the ball very quickly. When teams do that, you have to be disciplined.
“You can’t get done by one-twos down the side and then get overloads in the wide areas and don’t track runners in the middle of the goal. That’s just basic football.
“There are no excuses. It was ill discipline and people not doing their jobs. We weren’t defensively sound, and you don’t need to give teams like Ipswich a helping hand."
