Watch all the goals as Town thrash Gillingham

Video

Ipswich Town crushed Gillingham 4-0 yesterday - watch all the goals here.

The Blues made it two wins out of two under new boss Kieran McKenna, putting the struggling Gills to the sword in rainy and wet conditions at the Priestfield Stadium.

Goals from James Norwood, Wes Burns and Macauley Bonne put the game to bed by half-time.

A Conor Chaplin penalty after the break added to the score, with the win lifting Town to tenth in the League One table, eight points off the play-offs.

Watch the goals here....

They travel to 17th-placed Bolton next weekend.