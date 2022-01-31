Former Town candidate takes over at Gillingham ahead of Town visit

Neil Harris will take charge of Gillingham for the first time when the Kent side travel to Portman Road this weekend.

Harris has been appointed by the Gills this afternoon, ultimately replacing Steve Evans after he was fired in the wake of the Blues’ 4-0 victory at Priestfield earlier this month.

Harris takes over at a time when Gillingham sit 23rd in League One, 10 points adrift of safety during what has turned into a serious relegation battle. They were beaten 7-2 at home by Oxford at the weekend and haven’t won since October 19, a run of 17 games without a victory.

The former Cardiff and Millwall boss was a candidate seriously considered by Town before they ultimately appointed Kieran McKenna to replace Paul Cook in December.

Harris has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Priestfield.

Chairman Paul Scally said: “It has been a difficult task over the past few weeks, interviewing and selecting the right candidate but I am delighted that with Neil’s experience, his knowledge and passion of this Football Club, and his desire to take the club on a new journey, that today is the start of a new tomorrow.

“After a difficult weekend, Neil’s first job will be to oversee any movement of players, in or out of the club today, and to prepare the team as best he can for tomorrow night’s game.

“I would ask all supporters who care and love the club, irrespective of their views on other matters, to come out and support the club in force tomorrow evening and focus solely on supporting the team and showing the new management team the respect and consideration they deserve, which will enable them to start the process of rebuilding the team.

“It won’t be an immediate fix but Neil will change the world for the better as quickly as possible. The work starts immediately.”