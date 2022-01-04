Gillingham sign Norwich striker on loan ahead of Ipswich clash

Tom Dickson-Peters could face Ipswich Town on Saturday after joining Gillingham on loan from Norwich - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Gillingham have added a Norwich City striker to their ranks ahead of this weekend’s game with Ipswich Town.

The Blues visit Priestfield on Saturday for the rearranged staging of the two teams’ Boxing Day clash, after the hosts pulled out of the original game given they couldn’t field a side due to Covid cases in their ranks.

Many of those who were absent are likely to return for this weekend’s game, while Gills could hand a debut to 19-year-old Norwich loanee Tom Dickson-Peters.

Dickson-Peters has yet to play for the Canaries first-team but has featured for their Under 21s in the EFL Trophy, with a debut against Ipswich likely.

Gillingham manager Steve Evans said: “The young man had a number of clubs he could have joined, such is his talent, but I got a call late afternoon yesterday to say he wanted to come to Gillingham.

“It obviously helps Norwich City favour us as his destination when you consider the development that the likes of Chris Wood, Jack Marriott and Ivan Toney made working with Paul (Raynor, assistant manager) and myself.

“Tom is the Premier League 2’s leading goalscorer with 18 goals in league and cup action.

“I have watched his progress since the start of the season and it’s an exciting journey he is on.

“He comes here with no pressure other than he needs to continue to work hard at developing his game.

“He is a lovely kid who wants to continue scoring goals and we will do everything to help him.”

He will wear the No.9 shirt with Gillingham.