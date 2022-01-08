News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Big away crowd as Blues begin 2022 at Gillingham

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM January 8, 2022
Ipswich Town take on Gillingham this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Gillingham this afternoon

Ipswich Town play their first game of 2022 at Gillingham this afternoon - follow it live with us right here.

In a game which was due to be played on Boxing Day, but for Covid cases in the Gillingham camp, the Blues head to Kent to face a team who have not won in 12 games.

Ipswich are looking to build on a good 1-0 victory over Wycombe in manager Kieran McKenna's opening game, while also looking to close the gap on the League One play-off places.

"Gillingham are an opponent that aren't too dissimilar to Wycombe in terms of style," McKenna said.

"They're a strong team physically and they're effective on set pieces and winning the second ball. They will put us under pressure and try to put balls into the box.

“Against Wycombe we stood up well to that type of threat, and the clean sheet was a big factor as it gave us the foundation to go on and win the game.

“If we're as solid, organised and resolute as we were in that game, and with the same level of determination, then we give ourselves a good chance.

“The challenge is to hit those levels that we did against Wycombe in the parts of the game that we played well, and try to maintain that for longer.
“We need to be mentally, physically and tactically prepared for what they offer, and then we'll try to show our quality.”

Gillingham vs Ipswich Town
Football
