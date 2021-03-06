Gillingham 3-1 Ipswich Town: Blues second best as Cook reign begins with defeat

Published: 2:58 PM March 6, 2021

Paul Cook’s reign as Ipswich Town manager got off to a false start as the Blues went down 3-1 at Gillingham.

The visitors were second best in the physical battle throughout this game as the Gills asserted their dominance and punished Ipswich mistakes, with a Vadaine Oliver striker ultimately securing the win for the hosts.

Town had previously come from behind, as Luke Chambers headed home an equaliser midway through the second half following Jack Tucker’s opener, but Cook’s men weren’t able to go on and assert themselves on this game.

The loss ends a run of three-straight victories and, following today’s early kick-off, leaves the Blues seventh in League One heading into the 3pm kick-offs.

New boss Cook will have much to ponder heading into his first home game in charge against Lincoln on Tuesday evening.

Cook made just one change for his first game in charge, with Josh Harrop coming in to start in place of Alan Judge, who had been given leave due to a family bereavement.

Luke Woolfenden and Kayden Jackson, the latter returning to first-team training at the start of the week having been exiled to the under 23s by Paul Lambert, returned to the bench.

The start wasn’t the best one as, just like on Tuesday at Accrington, the Blues were behind early.

Gills struck from a free-kick, given away by Andre Dozzell, with Tom O’Conner’s delivery slammed home by centre-half Jack Tucker after Toto Nsiala had failed to full win a contested header.

Town struggled to settle, with Cook telling his players to relax at every opportunity, before a dangerous moment on the byline as Myles Kenlock dragged Jordan Graham to the floor after being beaten by the two-time Town loanee. Thankfully referee Graham Salisbury decided the foul was six inches outside the box, when it could easily have been given inside.

Town dealt with the following free-kick but had another lucky escape just a few minutes later, when Olly Lee’s thunderous drive through traffic left Tomas Holy standing before rattling to safety off the inside of the post.

Harrop had a shot blocked as Town ventured forward before the Blues themselves rattled a post, with a stunning overhead kick from Parrott rattling the woodwork and bouncing behind for a goal kick.

Norwood was the next to have a sight of goal as Tucker misjudged a ball over the top, allowing the Town striker to scamper free before delaying his shot too long and seeing it blocked behind.

Town were behind as the teams headed to the dressing rooms before a similar pattern continued at the start of the second half, with Gillingham winning the physical battles and nearly doubling their lead through Olly Lee’s chance at the far post.

But it was the Blues who notched next, with Bishop driving through midfield and winning a free-kick which Harrop clipped into danger, allowing Chambers to head over keeper Jack Bonham and into the back of the net.

Parity didn’t last long though as the hosts thundered away down the left flank, where Kyle Dempsey got behind Kenlock and crossed well for Oliver to thump home a counter-attacking move.

Cook reacted with introducing Kayden Jackson from the bench, having already brought Flynn Downes, Gwion Edwards and Freddie Sears into the game, switching to a 4-4-2.

Jackson’s first act was to head Bishop’s corner off the top of the bar, before the hosts killed things off soon after as Oliver thumped into the right corner following all-sorts of confusion in the Ipswich defence as they failed to clear on a number of occasions.

There was no way back for Ipswich as the hosts secured a deserved victory.

Gillingham: Bonham; Jackson, Cundy, Tucker, Ogilvie; O'Keefe, Dempsey; Graham (MacDonald, 90), Lee (Akinde, 80), O'Conner, Oliver

Subs: Bastien, Johnson, McKenzie, Willock, Morton

Ipswich Town: Holy; Chambers, Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock; Dozzell (Jackson, 74), Bishop; Harrop (Sears, 68), Bennetts (Edwards, 68), Parrott (Downes, 68); Norwood

Subs: Cornell, Woolfenden, Ward