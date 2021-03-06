Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-1 loss at Gillingham

Published: 4:32 PM March 6, 2021 Updated: 5:14 PM March 6, 2021

Ipswich Town lost 3-1 to Gillingham this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out some player ratings.

Tomas Holy

Back at his former club, the big keeper was left standing for Jack Tucker’s opener and again when Olly Lee’s shot thundered clear off the inside of his post. Had a couple of runs off his line to cut balls out, which he timed well, even if it jangled the nerves, before not getting close to either of the two Vadaine Oliver goals. Was involved in the defensive mix-up ahead of the third and didn’t seem to have his feet set for when the shot did eventually come. 5

Ipswich players celebrate Luke Chambers pulling Ipswich level at Gillingham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Luke Chambers

Today’s game marked the skipper’s move into the top-10 Ipswich Town appearances makers and he celebrated it with a well-taken headed equaliser. Had a solid game otherwise, though there were a couple of moments where Gillingham got in behind him. The third goal was one of them after play had broken down. 6

Toto Nsiala

A tough assignment for an in-form defender this afternoon as he went toe-to-toe with Oliver, the division’s biggest aerial threat who many a centre-half has had trouble with. Had some difficult tangles with him while not managing to win an aerial ball cleanly in the lead-up to the opening goal. He was wrong-footed for the second goal too, though there were other errors from other players leading to the goals. He’s been excellent recently and will hopefully have better days ahead. 5

James Wilson

Town’s Welsh centre-half struggled a little during the opening exchanges but came into the game well, making some good interceptions and reading the game well. Made one great recovery tackle to stop Oliver in the second period. Not up there with some of his excellent recent performances but still a decent display. 6

Paul Cook watches the warm-up at Gillingham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Myles Kenlock

The left-back was maybe lucky to survive appeals for a foul on Jordan Graham in the first half and was caught up the field for Gillingham’s second goal. Could have done more to stop crosses into the box during an interesting battle with Graham, in which the home winger had the upper hand. 5

Andre Dozzell

The midfielder gave away the free-kick which led to the opening goal and struggled to get into the physical midfield battle in the central areas of the pitch. Had some moments of quality but others where he gave away possession cheaply. Not his best display and there will be better ahead. 4

Teddy Bishop

Like Dozzell, Bishop didn’t find a physical Gills midfield easy to handle and the pair didn’t always help their defenders as often as was required. Bishop wasn’t in the game at all early on but, during the second half, did come into it a little more as he won the free-kick which led to the Ipswich equaliser. 4

Ryan Jackson clears under pressure from Josh Harrop at Gillingham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Josh Harrop

The Preston loanee came into the Town side while Alan Judge was given leave following a family bereavement, with the midfielder having some decent moments and a shot blocked inside the box. He was played wide which isn’t his best position. 4

Keanan Bennetts

Some bright moments but some others where his lack of final ball or end product was costly again. He did put in an excellent delivery for Troy Parrott, who hit the post with an overhead kick. 4

Troy Parrott

Worked hard throughout this game and so nearly notched his first Ipswich goal as an excellent overhead kick bounced clear off the outside of the post. The bounce of the ball didn’t always got for him and a couple of opportunities went missing due to a poor touch before he was replaced. 5

A timely challenge prevents James Norwood from scoring at Gillingham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

James Norwood

A frustrating afternoon for the striker who saw his best chance of the afternoon snuffed out, as Jack Tucker got back to thwart him once he had been put through one-on-one. He worked hard but toiled away up front at times, not linking up with Parrott as often as the pair have previously. Battled away with Tucker throughout. 5

Freddie Sears (for Harrop, 68)

The former West Ham and Colchester man was the first off the bench this afternoon and struggled to have any real impact in the final third and was guilty of giving away possession in dangerous areas. 4

Gwion Edwards (for Bennetts, 68)

The Welshman replaced Bennetts on the right wing and had a couple of decent balls into the box as well as some scuttling runs, without having too much to write home about. He’ll be hopeful of a start on Tuesday. 5

Josh Harrop is fouled at Gillingham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Flynn Downes (for Parrott, 68)

You could argue Downes’ introduction could have come earlier, as the Blues struggled in a physical battle in midfield, but he put himself about well when he did come on. He will surely be back in the starting line-up sooner rather than later. 5

Kayden Jackson (for Dozzell, 74)

Back in the side following his exile in the Under 23s and almost made an immediate impact as he headed Teddy Bishop’s corner onto the crossbar. Was pushed into an advanced role alongside Norwood after he came on and he’ll just be delighted to be involved again. 5