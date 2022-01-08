Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-0 Gillingham win

Ipswich Town beat Gillingham 4-0 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Back in the side after a bout of Covid, the goalkeeper will have expected an aerial bombardment in this game. It perhaps didn’t come as often as he might have thought, but when it did he was able to deal with it well enough. Had a few moments outside his box, coming out to awkwardly chest one through-ball away and then head another, but he did what was needed with these, too. On the receiving end of ‘sign him up’ chants throughout the game, as the Blues bid to sign him full-time. 7

Janoi Donacien

Again used on the right of the back three and looked supremely comfortable in that role, defending well and finding himself involved in the Ipswich passing moves which saw them march up and down the pitch for the majority of the contest. A good display. 8

Luke Woolfenden

In the heart of the back three, Woolfenden made two good, early clearances to fend off the hosts, before Town truly took control of this game with their early strikes. Another good display following his return to the team. 8

George Edmundson

Town’s ultra-consistent centre-half was just that again in this game, looking calm throughout as he dealt with ball after ball in the air and on the ground. He isn’t a giant of a centre-back, but he used his guile to battle much bigger forwards, while also looking comfortable and expansive on the ball. Had a shot saved from outside the box saved as he kept the pressure on in throughout. 9

Wes Burns celebrates at Gillingham. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Wes Burns

Scuttled up and down the right flank throughout this game, teasing the Gillingham defence and managing to get involved in the passing game time and again. Took his goal well, finishing with extreme power, and continued to be a threat. 8

Matt Penney

Gave the side a nice balance on the left side, contributing in all phases of the game. His biggest impact came when he took Sone Aluko’s excellent pass inside the box, before keeping his composure excellently to find Macauley Bonne to score the third. Looks rejuvenated under McKenna. 8

Sam Morsy

Full of drive, battling away to win balls back and looking to use it quickly and cleverly when in possession. His drive across the box provided James Norwood’s first goal and he continued to perform well from that point onwards. Lots of giving and lots of going in possession as he and Evans played around the Gillingham midfield. Hit the bar right at the end of a game in which he looked keen to score in. The skipper has been fantastic of late. 8

Sam Morsy challenges at Gillingham. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Lee Evans

Evans and Morsy have played more than 100 games of football together, but their partnership seems to have been given a new lease of life in the last couple of games. Morsy plays a little higher, Evans sweeps in behind and both me are able to try and control the game. They did that throughout this match, keeping hold of the contest for the Blues. 8

Sone Aluko

Played much narrower than we saw against Wycombe and clearly enjoyed himself, seeing plenty of the ball in good positions and using it cleverly when he got it. Picked some great passes, none better than the one which split the Gillingham defence for Town’s third goal. Was in full control during this game. 9

James Norwood

The striker’s scoring streak continued as he made it four goals in four league appearances since returning to the side. His finish was a cool as he converted Morsy’s drive across the box. The rest of his game saw him battle away against the Gillingham backline, most notably Rhys Bennett. There were moments of quality, too, as he again contributed well to the team. 8

Macauley Bonne celebrates at Gillingham as Ipswich go 3-0 up during the first half. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne

The striker went into this game without a goal in 10 games, but you wouldn’t have known it. He played with confidence, dropping deep to get involved and then link play, best exemplified by his role in Burns’ goal as he won possession, drove forward and threaded a pass through. His all-round performance was good, but the cherry on top of it was the cool finish which ended his goalless run, before he received the full acclaim of the traveling support on his way off the pitch. 8

Kayden Jackson (for Norwood, 70)

Town’s first man off the bench was full of running but didn’t have too much of an impact on this game. 6

Joe Pigott (for Bonne, 70)

The big striker had the bit between his teeth after stepping off the bench but didn’t have a clear sight of goal himself, though he did win his team a penalty when he was felled by Max Ehmer. Wanted to take the penalty himself but Conor Chaplin quickly grabbed the ball. 7

Conor Chaplin scores from the penalty spot at Gillingham. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Conor Chaplin (Aluko, 79)

Involved quickly after coming off the bench, before then scoring an excellently-struck penalty. 7