Walton's ceiling, praise for Hladky and Hayes' role - Gilmartin on his Town keepers

Exclusive

One word sums up Rene Gilmartin’s approach with his Ipswich Town goalkeepers - ‘empowerment’.

The Irishman works with Christian Walton, Vaclav Hladky and Nick Hayes every day, while also giving plenty of attention to the club’s younger goalkeepers.

And while improving their games in a technical sense is of course high on the agenda on a daily basis, there are other sides to preparing his stoppers for action.

Gilmartin, pictured with Christian Walton on the training pitch at Playford Road - Credit: ITFC

“My philosophy with my goalkeepers is ‘empowerment’,” Gilmartin said.

“I want my goalkeepers to feel at their very best before a game and if they don’t then there’s something wrong.

“My job is to make them feel confident about how they are at that moment in time and be at their best for the game.

“How you do that is down to the coach’s skillset, whether that’s through good sessions or psychology elements. That’s what I’m looking for and all of the goalkeepers know that.

“I want the goalkeepers to feel their best and then try to make their best better.”

It’s a two-way process, too. The term ‘Goalkeepers Union’ is often used to describe a group of keepers at a club, with a two-way dialogue central to how Gilmartin looks after his players.

“All of the goalkeepers have to all feel like they are part of a programme which cares about them and that their development is paramount to this football club,” the Irishman said.

“I’m absolutely chuffed to bits with the goalkeepers we have here. I love them to bits and think they are amazing people who have bought right into the programme here.

“There is a closeness and a bond between goalkeepers because you work so closely every day. You care about what’s going on in their lives. Trust grows very quickly in the goalkeeper unit and everyone has the same goal in mind.

“Collectively we all work really, really well together. Nick and Vac are maybe not getting the gametime they want or deserve but their application has been second to none.

“All you can ask is ‘are you getting what you want from me’ and they have a platform to say yes or no. Then it’s about whether I need to give them more, so it’s constant questions.”

________________________________________________________________________

Gilmartin’s relationship with No.1, Walton, is clearly an important one.

It’s also a relationship which goes back a decade.

“I was a first-year scholar when we met and he came in at Plymouth as first choice goalkeeper, so I trained with him quite a lot when I was 16,” Walton said, of meeting Gilmartin for the first time in 2012.

“He was probably the first senior goalkeeper, along with Jake Cole, who I saw day in, day out. I wanted to be better than them both at the time, but I probably wasn’t.

“He was great with us younger lads. He was a similar age then to what I am now so was probably classed as a young goalkeeper at that point.

“When we came back together here it was a fresh relationship, really, but a good one with somebody who had some background on me so we weren’t starting with people we hadn’t ever met before.”

Rene Gilmartin met Christian Walton when they were together at Plymouth in 2012 - Credit: PA

Gilmartin is now charged with empowering Walton to continue to deliver his best for Ipswich, with the No.1 agreeing that the mental side of the game is vital.

“Our relationship is a big one,” Walton said. “It has to be strong and, touch wood, I haven’t had a bad one with anyone yet and I keep in touch with pretty much of all of my coaches.

“The mental side of things is massive because you need to be switched on and you need to manage your emotions all the time.

“Mistake management is important because you play in a position where one mistake can lead to a clear-cut chance for the opposition or even a goal. It’s a big part of the game but Rene understands that.

“He researches and speaks to the experts on that and bounces ideas around to help relay things to us. His coaching methods are all about knowing the individual and giving you confidence when you need.

“He is really good at that side of things.”

________________________________________________________________________

GIlmartin only hung his gloves up two years ago, so does Walton think his coach could still play?

“When the Cambridge game was called off (following the death of The Queen) we had a game out on the training pitch and he went in goal for the strikers warming up. He broke his toe and that’s why he’s not been serving at me in training. On a matchday, if you watch the warm-up, he can’t do it and Nick (Hayes) does instead.

“That broken toe came through joining in a session or game so I think that will probably be the first and last time that happens.”

________________________________________________________________________

Walton’s form since arriving at Ipswich has been superb, earning comparisons with some of the best players to have worn the gloves for Ipswich over the last two decades.

So, how far can the former Brighton stopper go?

“He’s been excellent and all the credit goes to him,” Gilmartin said of Town’s No.1.

“He’s trained really well and his application has been outstanding. He gets what he needs from me and the other goalkeepers and his performances have shown that.

Christian Walton has impressed for Ipswich Town this season - Credit: Ross Halls

“I’ve known Christian a long time, back to my time at Plymouth in 2012, and he was an outstanding goalkeeper then before he went to Brighton. You can still see the same traits and desire to keep the ball out of the net and be a goalkeeper.

“He’s a top man who has been excellent for the club. He’s a mature individual around the dressing room at a good prime age. There’s more to come from him as well and he wants to work on his game and develop himself further.

“I don’t have a ceiling for him. It would be wrong to put one on his career because he and all of the goalkeepers can take themselves as far as they want to go. You look at goalkeepers in the Premier League and think ‘can my goalkeepers do those actions’ and the answer is always ‘yes’.

“At the moment Christian is the No.1 at the club and has been doing superbly well, so he’s just happy to be here.”

________________________________________________________________________

As well as ‘empowerment’, ‘empathy’ is a word often used by Gilmartin when discussing his goalkeepers.

And one man the Town coach can certainly empathise with right now is Hladky, given Gilmartin spent much of his long career in the game sitting on the bench.

“There’s an empathy there, understanding that a goalkeeper is desperate to play and is doing everything in training to prove he can, so might be frustrated,” Gilmartin said of the Czech keeper.

“There is a part to goalkeeping that outfielders don’t get. There is one goalkeeper and, if you’re not playing at that moment, then ok. But you definitely support the group. There’s a sense of knowing that you’re not playing but supporting.

Gilmartin has praised Vaclav Hladky's approach at Ipswich Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“I do think Vac’s game has improved despite the fact he hasn’t been playing. Look at the cup matches he has played this season – he's been outstanding and hasn’t put a foot wrong in them.

“His distribution has been superb and his positivity and communication has been great. He trains like that and it’s no fluke he goes into these games and performs well, because he’s been working so well in training.

“It’s difficult for him and it’s a credit to him and the man he is that he’s ready for anything that comes up.

“If it so happened tomorrow that he was our No.1 then that’s down to his work ethic and desire to get in.”

________________________________________________________________________

While Walton and Hladky are the keepers of choice on matchdays, Hayes clearly plays a vital role in the group.

The 23-year-old former Town academy keeper returned to the club at the start of the year, having spent time training with the Blues while also playing in the non-league game with Hemel Hempstead.

“He is an outstanding individual and someone willing to learn and give absolutely everything of himself to this football team,” Gilmartin said.

“He’s willing to sacrifice and be a part of it. He travels home and away with us and is the embodiment of the type of individual we want at the club.

Rene Gilmartin, pictured with Nick Hayes - Credit: ITFC

“He is positive, treats people the right way and speaks to people the right way. He’s there when we win and when we lose and everyone will say the same things about a fantastic individual. We’re very lucky to have him.

“He’s an example of someone who never gave up because he maybe fell out of the game a little bit after going to Hemel Hempsted when he left here. He worked away there and was training here at the time.

“It was such an obvious one because I wanted to have someone at the club who, while he may have a supporting role in the goalkeeping, isn’t ‘just a No.3’. He’s a goalkeeper at the football club.

“He comes in every day and works with the rest of us. On gameday, Christian may play and Vac may be on the bench but Nick is fully a part of that.

“There’s no ranking of where he stands at this football club. I’m very proud to have him here.”

________________________________________________________________________

Gilmartin’s responsibility doesn’t end with the senior goalkeepers, with the Irishman working with academy coach Carl Pentney as well as newly-appointed lead women’s coach Paul Walker with all of the club’s stoppers.

“It’s important to have exposure as well and I want goalkeepers at this football club to feel like they have a pathway,” he said.

“The academy isn’t just a means to an end and I really do see some top potential goalkeepers here at this football club.

“Lewis Ridd just played for Wales Under 19s and Woody Williamson has been doing amazing things as a 16-year-old playing in the Under 23s.

“Danny Callum has been doing really well in the Under 18s and Charlie Woods is another young goalkeeper we have on a short-term deal but is progressing really well.

“There is a bright future in goalkeeping here at this club and there has to be something in place. We can’t look at Richard Wright being the last one who really made it all the way through – we have to be looking and striving for that again in the near future.”