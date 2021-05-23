Double-winning striker reveals Town interest

Video

Published: 12:07 PM May 23, 2021 Updated: 12:21 PM May 23, 2021

St Johnstone striker Guy Melamed has confirmed that Ipswich Town and Sunderland are interested in signing him - Credit: PA

St Johnstone's Israeli striker Guy Melamed has confirmed that he's had interest from Ipswich Town and League One rivals Sunderland as he contemplates his future.

Melamed, 28, scored seven goals in 23 games for the Saints this season as they won an historic cup double in Scotland.

And the striker, who's out of contract this summer and will now return to Israel to weigh up his options, told the Daily Record that Town are among the clubs chasing his signature.

Guy Melamed fires in a shot during the Scottish Cup semi-final earlier this month - Credit: PA

Asked about Ipswich and Sunderland, he said: ”I heard from my agent. He told me there is interest.

“It's very flattering to me. I'll have to sit down with my agent and look at all the proposals.

"I will return home. I will be with my family, I will enjoy some of the time in the country because I have not been there for many months.

“I will examine the proposals and decide what is the best place for me.

"I do not rule out (Israel), but on the other hand my direction is to continue abroad."

Asked if he'd consider returning to St Johnstone, he replied: "Absolutely. It's an amazing place that has given me the opportunity to introduce myself in Europe and I hope we can bridge our gaps in negotiations and conditions.

“We have put together a legendary season, the best season in the history of the club and the club wants all the staff to continue. I strongly believe in the club."

Guy Melamed, right, scored seven goals in 23 games for St Johnstone this season - Credit: PA

Town will certainly be looking to add strikers this summer after a season in which they struggled to score.

Last week, they were 'pipped' to the signature of former Academy product Jordan Rhodes, who opted to return to Huddersfield in the Championship.