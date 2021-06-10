'There's been a few clubs after me' - winger Edwards completes Wigan move after leaving Ipswich

Published: 5:00 PM June 10, 2021 Updated: 5:33 PM June 10, 2021

Former Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards has completed his move to Wigan Athletic.

We revealed the Latics' interest in the Welshman this morning, with Edwards completing his medical in the North West today and ultimately signing a deal with Town's League One rivals. He's signed a two-year deal.

Edwards moves on a free transfer at the end of his Ipswich contract, with the Blues offering the Welshman an extended stay before he ultimately opted to move on.

The 28-year-old made 109 appearances during his time at Town, scoring 14 goals following his move from Peterborough in the summer of 2018.

Edwards said: “I’m really pleased to get it sorted. I’ve travelled up from Swansea and done a medical and met everyone, and I’m really happy to be here. I'm looking forward to getting started.

“There’s been a few clubs after me, and Wigan was one of them, so the turnaround over the last few days has been quite quick.

“I’ve played here before against Wigan, and know about the club, and know about the manager. He (Leam Richardson) sold the move to me with the ambition of what they want to do, and where they want to go. It's something that I want to be part of."

The move to Wigan will see Edwards link up with Town boss Paul Cook's former assistant manager, Leam Richardson, who is now in charge of the Latics.

He joins a squad including former Ipswich team-mate Will Keane, who signed a new deal to keep him at the club earlier this summer.