'There's been a few clubs after me' - winger Edwards completes Wigan move after leaving Ipswich
- Credit: WAFC
Former Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards has completed his move to Wigan Athletic.
We revealed the Latics' interest in the Welshman this morning, with Edwards completing his medical in the North West today and ultimately signing a deal with Town's League One rivals. He's signed a two-year deal.
Edwards moves on a free transfer at the end of his Ipswich contract, with the Blues offering the Welshman an extended stay before he ultimately opted to move on.
The 28-year-old made 109 appearances during his time at Town, scoring 14 goals following his move from Peterborough in the summer of 2018.
Edwards said: “I’m really pleased to get it sorted. I’ve travelled up from Swansea and done a medical and met everyone, and I’m really happy to be here. I'm looking forward to getting started.
“There’s been a few clubs after me, and Wigan was one of them, so the turnaround over the last few days has been quite quick.
“I’ve played here before against Wigan, and know about the club, and know about the manager. He (Leam Richardson) sold the move to me with the ambition of what they want to do, and where they want to go. It's something that I want to be part of."
The move to Wigan will see Edwards link up with Town boss Paul Cook's former assistant manager, Leam Richardson, who is now in charge of the Latics.
Most Read
- 1 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
- 2 Edwards set to leave Ipswich Town to join League One rivals
- 3 US President Joe Biden tells of pride in Suffolk airbase on historic visit
- 4 Oxford boss hits out at 'ludicrous' League One spending while appearing to take swipe at Ipswich Town
- 5 Four in hospital after crash between car and pick-up truck
- 6 Town make offer for West Brom midfielder Harper
- 7 Hundreds of plane spotters await arrival of Air Force One
- 8 Two more former Ipswich players could join Town army at Colchester next season
- 9 Town still waiting on contract answer from winger Edwards
- 10 What time will US President Joe Biden land in Suffolk today?
He joins a squad including former Ipswich team-mate Will Keane, who signed a new deal to keep him at the club earlier this summer.