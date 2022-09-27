'I have to really knuckle down' - Harper out to kickstart career at Exeter

News

Rekeem Harper is hopeful his loan at Exeter City can play a big part in him ‘becoming the best version of myself’.

The midfielder is spending the season with the League One new-boys, having endured a difficult opening campaign at Portman Road following his move from West Bromwich Albion last summer.

He has never managed to nail down a starting spot in Suffolk, under either Paul Cook or Kieran McKenna, meaning a player who had been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Juventus in recent years finds himself at something of a crossroads.

Rekeem Harper is on loan at Exeter City for the season - Credit: Exeter City/Pinnacle Photo Agency

Discussing links with big clubs, earlier in his career, he told the BBC: "I'm a strong believer that even though those opportunities would have been great for me, I've always surrounded myself with people that have always said to me to never have any regrets and always just work towards being the best version of yourself," he said.

"If you focus on what ifs and what could have been, for a lot of people it's going to lead to more pressure and more distress and unhappiness.

"I think for a period I think that's how I did feel, I had a lot of weight on my shoulders because I did look back to the past quite a lot.

"However, the place I'm in now, thanks to the people I've got around me - friends, family and psychologists - helped me to say 'this is where I am presently, what can I do now to get the best version of myself and to get the best out of myself?'"

Harper has now made six appearances for an Exeter side who have made a flying start in League One, finding themselves 10th in the table in their first season at this level in a decade.

"I have to really knuckle down and find a role in a team and really help a team," Harper said.

"The manager's ambitions and the way he likes to work can really help me with that as he wants to win every football match, but he wants to win playing the right style of football.

"I want to really make an influence on the game, but also show I can dominate a football match by being in positions to receive off the back four, winning my second balls to then go and play forwards and get some goals myself.

"With game time comes opportunity to go and really show what you can bring to a team.

"It's another opportunity to develop and thankfully Exeter have given me that opportunity."

Discussing Harper, Grecians manager Matt Taylor said: "We're certainly excited about what Rekeem can offer.

"You forget how young he is. He's almost had a career before this age.

"But as much as his experience of League One is there, it's not consistent League One experience, it's not a guarantee of playing a certain amount of games.

"He's had Championship experience as well, but it's only in fits and spurts, so we're looking to him to play 30-plus games if not 40-plus games this season, alongside the cup games, and get a real grounding for his future.

"But within that we also want the quality that he possesses to be on show."