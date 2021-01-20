'I want to be bright and get the play moving faster' - New signing Harrop aiming to add creative spark

Published: 2:00 PM January 20, 2021 Updated: 2:08 PM January 20, 2021

Ipswich Town new boy Josh Harrop believes he can add some creative spark to the team.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has joined from Preston North End until the end of the season, becoming the second Championship loan signing in as many days following the arrival of winger Luke Thomas from Barnsley .

The pair have been recruited to inject some spark into a team that has not been able to turn plenty of possession into enough goals or goalscoring chances.

Speaking ahead of two crunch home games with Peterborough (Saturday) and Sunderland (next Tuesday), former Manchester United youth star Harrop said: "I want to win things - that's in my character. Coming here I have got a chance to do that. Hopefully I can help the squad push for promotion.

"I have had a couple of good chats with the manager (Paul Lambert). I understand what he wants for the club and what he wants from me.

"I''d say I'm an eight or a 10. I'm a technical player and I prefer playing through the middle, getting on the ball, making things happen and building play.

"I want to be bright and get the play moving faster. I'm that kind of player who enjoys football.

"I like to create things going forwards, whether it's a through ball, a cross, or driving through the middle. That's what I aim to do. Hopefully I can chip in with a few goals too.

"I like to think I'm an honest player who gives it their all as well. I'll track back and stick my foot in when I need to. I want to be performing week-in, week-out and show people what I'm all about."

Josh Harrop has scored 13 goals in 39 starts and 55 substitute appearances for Preston North End. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Harrop scored eight goals for Preston last season before signing a new three-year deal, but he's struggled for game-time so far this season under Alex Neil.

His last appearance was as a late substitute on Boxing Day, while you have to go back to the end of October for his last start.

"It's always frustrating as a player when you are not getting games," said Harrop, who has scored 13 goals in 39 starts and 55 sub outings during his three-and-a-bit years with the Lilywhites.

"That's what I've come here to do. I can't wait to get started and do well. I want to bring something new to the team and hopefully kick on and do well.

"I'm good to go. I've not played a 90 in a while, but come Saturday I'll have had a full week of training with the lads. Hopefully I get through that fine and I'll be ready to go. I'm here to play and I'm ready."