Coulson on his perfect fit with Cook, Ipswich ticking every box, Covid complications and a desire for 'good numbers'

Published: 6:00 AM August 27, 2021

Hayden Coulson believes Paul Cook’s attacking philosophy is the perfect fit for him. And now he’s keen to prove it.

The left-back is one of the Blues’ 16 new recruits after signing on loan from Middlesbrough and made his debut against MK Dons last weekend, putting in an encouraging display.

Coulson had been on the fringes of Neil Warnock’s side at Boro, prompting the defender to look for regular football elsewhere, with the 23-year-old admitting the move to Ipswich ticked all of the boxes.

Coulson has joined the Blues on loan for the season - Credit: ITFC

But perhaps the biggest box relates to Cook’s playing style, which gives full-backs the go-ahead to fly forward and link up with the Ipswich attackers.

“Everything about the club says it shouldn’t be where it is,” Coulson said, speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk.

“Getting the tour round the stadium, all the facilities and everything like that are all top. Now we just need to push on this season and get back into the Championship.

“The encouraging thing is that the gaffer wants me to be part of the plans for a promotion push so that was another box ticked and I want to crack on.

“The style here is a lot different to what I was used to at Middlesbrough so it’s just about getting used to that change again. The gaffer wants to play football from the back and be on the front foot, which I prefer. That’s another box ticked.

“He knows I like to go forward and he’s told me to do that when I get the chance and ‘do my thing’. I’m looking forward to it, definitely.

“I can play anywhere on the left and have played on the right, too. I don’t mind any of those positions because they’re all attacking and you have a job to do.

Coulson believes he fits Paul Cook's system perfectly - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

“I know how to do that job so it’s about knuckling down and getting a few goals and assists.

“I want to get in the box or cross so hopefully I can get a few good numbers this season.”

Coulson’s move to Ipswich had been in the pipeline for several weeks before ultimately getting the green light, with injuries in the Middlesbrough squad and the defender’s own battle with Covid delaying the switch before it was completed.

He expects to be up to speed soon enough, though.

Coulson is on loan from Middlesbrough for the season - Credit: PA

“I got struck with Covid when I was still at Middlesbrough so that delayed things for another week or two, but it was good to finally get it sorted and get out there,” he said.

“Covid took a bit out of me. For a couple of days, maybe the third or fourth after I knew I was positive, those days got me and I was bedbound. But after that I was up and training (alone) again and getting on the treadmill to get going.

“I did alright (on his debut) but I wouldn’t say it was my best game.

“It’s about getting used to the way the gaffer wants to play so there’s more to come.

Coulson played under Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough - Credit: PA

“Game time comes quickly in this league and you get used to it if you are constantly starting, so it’s different to training. Maybe another game or two and I will be ready.

“There are loads of games with cups as well and that’s another one in the mix. It’s a very busy season.”

Coulson is likely to keep his place when the Blues host AFC Wimbledon tomorrow, still looking for their first win of the season.

Coulson will battle with Matt Penney for a starting spot - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“If you look back through the games then it’s little, silly mistakes,” Coulson said of Town’s five-game winless start.

“Without those we would have a couple of wins on the board so it’s about erasing them and I’m more than sure the wins will come.

“If you work off a clean sheet and let your attackers go and score then you are bound to win games.”