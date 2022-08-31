News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former Town target Hirst joins Blackburn

Andy Warren

Published: 6:27 PM August 31, 2022
Long-time Ipswich Town target George Hirst has joined Blackburn Rovers.

The Leicester City forward moves to Ewood Park on loan for the season, with the Championship club having the option to make the deal permanent in the future.

The 23-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Portsmouth, has signed a new deal with Leicester prior to his loan exit.

Hirst is a player Ipswich targeted for much of the summer but, given they could not offer Championship football amid interest from the second-tier, there was always a feeling any potential deal would be difficult for the Blues to do.

Rovers’ director of football Gregg Broughton said: “We are delighted to welcome George to Blackburn Rovers.

“He has been our first choice recruitment target as a striker all summer and, considering Jon Dahl’s (Tomasson, manager) knowledge of the position, this shows just how highly we regard him.

“Jon has been able to clearly communicate to George how he will fit into our style of play and George has been able to explain how he feels we could get the best out of him both personally and professionally.

“Rovers fans should look forward to seeing a striker with a goal threat, good link-up play, the ability to press from the front and an ideal mentality for our environment."

Town remain in the market for a new forward player, heading into the final day of the transfer window, with young Sheffield United striker Will Osula understood to be a potential target.

