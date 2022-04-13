News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Hladky linked with Scottish move

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 9:45 AM April 13, 2022
Vaklav Hladky applauds the travelling support at Cambridge.

Vaclav Hladky has been linked with a move to Aberdeen - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky has been linked with a summer move to Scottish side Aberdeen. 

The Czech keeper joined the Blues from Salford City in the summer, beginning the season as first-choice stopper before dropping to the bench following the arrival of Christian Walton. 

Hladky, 31, has now been linked with a return to Scotland with an Aberdeen side managed by Jim Goodwin, who was in charge during the goalkeeper’s time as a St Mirren player. 

Aberdeen’s interest has been reported by the Daily Record in Scotland, who say Goodwin has already begun speaking to potential goalkeeping targets. 

Jak Alnwick, of St Mirren, is said to be another potential signing given his contract expires this summer. 

Hladky is contracted to Town until the summer of 2024 and has made 14 appearances for Town. 

Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky in action against Wycombe.

Hladky's last Town appearance came in the victory over Wycombe in December - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The most-recent came in Town’s 1-0 victory over Wycombe on December 29, as he helped Kieran McKenna win his first game in charge of the club on a night Walton was absent due to a positive Covid test. 

There is almost certainly set to be change within the Town goalkeeping unit this summer, with Tomas Holy set to depart at the end of his contract. He’s currently on loan at Port Vale, losing his starting place in recent weeks and sitting on the bench for Vale’s last eight matches. 


