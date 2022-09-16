'I can see them being like me and Jim' - Holland on Town's midfield duo of Morsy and Evans

News

Former Ipswich Town captain Matt Holland would love to have played in a side managed by Blues boss Kieran McKenna.

Holland, Town’s Wembley-winning skipper in 2000 and the man who led Ipswich to a fifth-placed Premier League finish a year later, is a regular at Portman Road and has recently begun commentating for the club’s in-house audio feed.

The 48-year-old was on the mic for the 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers on Tuesday and was impressed with what he saw, having also spent time watching McKenna and his squad at work at the club’s Playford Road training base in recent months.

“I would absolutely love to play for this team,” he said of the League One leaders during Tuesday’s broadcast.

“I love the way they’re set up and I love the way they try and play their football. I’ve been very fortunate to be able to go to the training ground and watch Kieran McKenna work and see how he coaches the team.

“The set-up is top class, it really is, and I’ve really enjoyed the chances I’ve had to go down to the training ground and watch them.

“We’re in a good place but, what I would say, is that we’ve not done anything yet.

“This is a really good start and we’re top of the league playing some really good stuff.

“We’re in a good place with the club, in a good place with the team and in a good place with the manager that we’ve got. It’s a long road, we’ll need everybody but I think there’s a real steel about the manager, his staff, all of the ownership and Mark Ashton the chief executive.”

Holland was asked for his thoughts on the Ipswich midfield, seeing something of himself in the way the Ipswich engine room operates under McKenna.

Ipswich Town skipper Sam Morsy - Credit: Ross Halls

“The way they play would suit me I think, probably in the Sam Morsy position. I can sort of see Sam Morsy and Lee Evans being a bit like myself and Jim Magilton in many ways.

“Jim Magilton would get on the ball, get it off the back line and look to start the attack by hitting those big diagonals. Morsy has the license to get forward, get in the box and get a tenacious tackle in.

“Combinations are really important and building those relationships really is key. You can’t have two players the same in there – you can’t have two Lee Evans or two Sam Morsys – so you need that balance.

“Myself and Jim were very different, two different characters as well, and you need that.”

Morsy has followed in Holland’s footsteps by wearing the captain’s armband at Portman Road, with the latter impressed with what he’s seen both on and off the pitch.

“I like him,” he said. “I like the way he plays and I like him as a character. I spent a bit of time with him and he’s a leader, strong, tenacious and ferocious. He sets the standards.

Lee Evans celebrates his goal against Bristol Rovers - Credit: Ross Halls

“If you watch him on the training ground he would kick his grandmother, he really would. He’s a winner, a born winner, and you absolutely need that.

“You can be as nice as you like off the pitch but, once you cross the white line, you have to do everything you can to get the three points.

“He will do that.”

On Evans, who wears Holland’s old No.8 shirt, the former skipper said: “He’s playing with confidence, looks fit and his range of passing is incredible.

“He’s always available, whether tightly marked or not, and is confident enough to take it in tight areas. I’ve been really impressed with him.”