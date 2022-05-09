'It's been a wonderful adventure' - Holy's farewell message to Town

Tomas Holy has said goodbye at the end of his ‘wonderful adventure’ with Ipswich Town.

The Czech goalkeeper finished the season on loan at Port Vale in League Two, with the 30-year-old's Town release confirmed last week.

He departs having made 65 appearances over three seasons, beginning each of his first two Ipswich campaigns as No.1 before falling behind both Vaclav Hladky and Christian Walton in 2021/22.

“Here it is, my time in Ipswich has officially come to an end,” he wrote on social media.

Goalkeeper Tomas Holy has been released by Ipswich Town - Credit: PA

“It’s been a wonderful adventure full of ups and certainly some downs. I enjoyed every bit of being a part of this football club, where I've met a lot of great people around the place, worked under great managers, with fantastic coaches and damn talented players.

“Thank you Ipswich Town for an opportunity and for all memories. I’m very lucky that I had a chance to play for such a huge club and in front of fans like you. It was a privilege to pull this shirt on every time I could, and I always tried to give my best. Thank you for all your support you gave me.

“The whole organization is in good hands and heading the right direction towards success and where it belongs. I wish you all only the best and I hope I'll see you soon again. I’ll miss you a lot. Uppa Town 💙“

Holy, who originally joined Town from Gillingham in the summer of 2019, made three cup appearances for Ipswich during his final season before heading on loan to Port Vale.

He started nine games for the League Two side before losing his place following a 1-0 defeat at Colchester at the start of March.