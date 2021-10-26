Blues keeper Holy makes initial seven-day emergency loan move

Published: 3:41 PM October 26, 2021 Updated: 3:46 PM October 26, 2021

Tomas Holy, off to Cambridge United on an emergency loan - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town's Tomas Holy has completed an emergency goalkeeper loan to Cambridge United.

The Czech shot-stopper will spend an initial seven days at the Abbey Stadium, due to a concussion protocol in place.

With upcoming fixtures against Doncaster Rovers & AFC Wimbledon, Tomas could be set to make his Cambridge debut soon.

The Czech stopper is currently third in line at Portman Road, behind Christian Walton and Vaclav Hladky, with match action likely to be in short supply between now and the end of the season.

Cambridge have injury worries between the sticks, with first-choice Dimitar Mitov forced off during the first half of his side’s defeat at Shrewsbury and now facing a week on the sidelines due to concussion.

That meant Kai McKenzie-Lyle was needed to make his league debut from the bench, with the inexperienced 23-year-old only making two EFL Trophy appearances previously.