Former Town keeper Holy stars in video watched more than a million times

Video

Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy is one of the stars of a Youtube video which has been watched more than a million times in just a few hours.

The giant keeper was released by the Blues at the end of last season and has since joined Carlisle, keeping a clean sheet in his side’s 1-0 victory over Crawley on the opening day of the season.

He ended his final Town campaign on loan at Port Vale and it was during his time with the Potteries club that he took part in filming with one of the biggest football Youtube channels.

‘Chris MD’, real name Christopher Michael Dixon, has nearly six million subscribers and has filmed videos with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, with all of his videos combining to total more than one billion views.

Holy is the subject of his most recent video titled ‘We Took 100 Shots vs the World's Tallest Keeper and Scored ___ Goals’.

The premise was simple, with Chris and his partner each taking 50 shots against Holy from different areas of the pitch and seeing how many goals they could score against the 6ft 9in goalkeeper.

You can find out how they (and Holy) got on by watching the video above, which has already been viewed more than a million times across various platforms.



