Horlock on McKenna: 'It's no surprise to me he's progressed so well'

Kieran McKenna and inset, Kevin Horlock. Both men were at Northern Ireland U21s together and on Saturday they will be in separate dug-outs as Town begin their pre-season at Needham Market. - Credit: Archant

Needham Market boss and former Ipswich Town star, Kevin Horlock, says he's sure Kieran McKenna is set to do 'really well' at Portman Road.

Horlock, who played more than 50 times in a two-season spell between 2004-06 for the Blues, pits his wits against McKenna in tomorrow's friendly clash between the Marketmen and the Blues.

And having already worked with McKenna, Horlock is in no doubt the Northern Irishman has all the credentials to succeed at Portman Road.

Kevin Horlock in action for Ipswich Town against Leeds United's Frazer Richardson. Horlock made more than 50 appearances for the Blues. - Credit: PA

"I worked with Kieran when I was with Northern Ireland U21s," Horlock said.

"Jim Magilton was the manager and I was his assistant and we brought in another coach and Kieran came in and helped us out for several games.

"Even back then he was a very good coach, I think he was with Spurs at the time. He was forward thinking and had new ideas. He came across very well, did well at Man United and now he's with Ipswich. It's no surprise to me he's progressed so well.

"And it pleases me to be honest.

"You often see in the manager's game, the merry-go-round of managers you've seen before, sacked from other jobs. So it's forward thinking of Ipswich to appoint Kieran.

"I'm sure a lot of people may have thought who's that? But I knew he'd do well and I'm sure he will do well at Ipswich and be held in very high esteem."

Then, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (left) alongside coaches Kieran McKenna (centre) and Michael Carrick during a training session at the Aon Training Complex, Manchester. Kevin Horlock is not surprised to see McKenna's progression. - Credit: PA

Needham Market play at Step 3 in the non-league pyramid, in the Southern Premier Central Division, and Horlock is looking forward to his club entertaining Ipswich Town at Bloomfields, 1pm start, in what will be both club's opening pre-season friendly.

"It will be nice for Needham Market fans to come and watch their team, as well as watching the biggest team in Suffolk, in Ipswich Town," Horlock added. "It's exciting times for both clubs.

"We are looking to progress and move forward on what we started last season, while Ipswich had a good end to last season with a new manager and they are looking to progress and get promoted.

"I'll be honest, this is a fixture that is a bit too early for us, we don't usually come back until July. But this is the date given to us and it was never a game we were going to turn down.

"It will be exciting to have Town's first-team over, we've played their U23s before and of course it will be exciting for both Needham fans and Ipswich fans to see Kieran's team in what they obviously hope will be a promotion season."

And Horlock is hoping maybe Needham and Town's paths may cross in a 'proper' fixture one day, as the Marketmen look to move up the pyramid.

"When I was a young boy, I thought I was Peter Pan and would play football forever," Horlock said. "But obviously that realism hit me pretty sharpish.

"So, I'm loving my time at Needham Market now. I've said I don't ever want to leave the club, there is much to do and achieve. And it would be lovely one day to be playing Ipswich Town in a proper fixture, rather than a friendly."