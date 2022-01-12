The Demolition Men: How players axed by Cook are performing at new clubs

Video

It's the first transfer window since 'Demolition Man' Paul Cook blew up his Ipswich Town squad last summer. With Cook now part of the rubble he helped create, Mark Heath takes a look at how those he moved on have fared since...

GOALKEEPERS

David Cornell (Peterborough, contract terminated)

The Welshman was in and out of the Town side during his short spell at Portman Road, making 15 appearances but never claiming the starting spot full-time.

He's won that role at new club Peterborough though, impressing while making 18 appearances and keeping three clean sheets so far as Posh battle against relegation from the Championship.

Harry Wright (Fleetwood, free)

The son of Town keeping legend Richard, Wright had a couple of loan spells during his time in Suffolk, but never made his senior debut.

It's been the same story so far at Fleetwood for the 23-year-old - a loan spell at non-league Farsley AFC, but no senior games for the Cod Army yet.

Adam Przybek (Wycombe, free)

The young stopper only made one senior appearance in his time at Town, but it was a memorable one - the Welshman was between the sticks as the Blues beat Peterborough on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the EFL Trophy back in December 2019.

Now at Town's League One rivals Wycombe, the 21-year-old's played five times so far this season in the Carabao Cup, EFL Trophy and FA Cup. He's yet to start in the league though.

DEFENDERS

Luke Chambers (Colchester, free)

You have to start the defenders section with Town's iconic ex-skipper, don't you? The 36-year-old played his 800th career game last night, a fantastic achievement, but the U's are struggling in League Two.

Chambers is one of four Town players from last season who made the move down the A12 in the summer, and is starting at the back alongside another ex-Town star, Tommy Smith. He's played 27 games so far, scoring twice, as the U's sit 22nd in the table.

James Wilson (Plymouth, free)

It was perhaps a surprise when Town's player of the season was among those moved on, but Wilson's found a home at League One surprise package Plymouth, who topped the table earlier in the season and currently sit in sixth.

The solid, dependable Wilson is a nailed-on starter for the Pilgrims, having played 27 times so far this season as part of the league's fourth-stingiest defence.

Stephen Ward (Walsall, free)

The veteran defender with Premier League pedigree faltered quickly after a good start at Town, but is still playing regularly down in League Two.

The 36-year-old Irishman has made 26 appearances at left back for Walsall, who are 15th in the fourth tier.

MIDFIELDERS/WINGERS

Flynn Downes (Swansea, £1.5m)

He and Andre Dozzell, the next name on this list, were once seen as the jewels in Town's crown - but Cook moved them on nonetheless.

All-action Downes has been a regular in the heart of the Swans' midfield - and has even played centre-back - as Russell Martin's men toil in the Championship. They are currently 17th, although they haven't played a league game since December 11 due to Covid.

Downes said recently the Swans' side was 'a joy to play in.'

Andre Dozzell (QPR, £1m)

Dozzell was in and out of Rangers' side to begin the Championship season, but has since become a regular starter in Mark Warburton's midfield, making 20 appearances so far this campaign as QPR push for promotion to the Premier League - they're currently fifth in the Championship.

Speaking about Dozzell earlier this season, Warburton said: "Sometimes you’ve got to ease them in. It’s really important to ease them in because they’ve got to adjust.

“The jump from League One to the Championship is severe. You’ve got to make sure you give them the best chance of being successful. But he’s taken his chance."

Cole Skuse (Colchester, free)

Another of the Town old guard to head down the A12, former Blues stalwart Skuse has largely been an every game starter in the U's midfield.

The 35-year-old has played 26 games, but Colchester have struggled so far.

Alan Judge (Colchester, free)

The man once dubbed the 'Irish Messi' made no secret of the fact he was unhappy about the way his time at Portman Road ended.

Sadly, he's not really ripped it up in the fourth tier, as you may have expected a player of his pedigree to do. He's battled injury problems - as was often the case at Town - and played 19 times for the U's, mostly as their No.10, scoring once.

Gwion Edwards (Wigan, free)

Winger Edwards has largely been a fringe player at the high-flying Latics, with Leam Richardson's men making a real push for promotion from League One this season.

Edwards has played 24 times in all competitions, but mostly been used as a substitute in the league. He has scored three goals though, including a brace in the 6-0 EFL Trophy win at Oldham last week.

Jack Lankester (Cambridge United, undisclosed)

The talented youngster has once more had injury problems as he tries to establish himself down the A14 at the U's. He's only made one league start so far this season, among a total of 12 appearances.

He did come off the bench for the U's in their famous FA Cup win at Premier League moneybags Newcastle last weekend though, playing the last 14 minutes and having a goal disallowed in a game which will go down in club history.

Teddy Bishop (Lincoln, undisclosed)

Another of the players once considered among Town's crown jewels, the oft-injured Bishop is playing regularly for the Imps as they struggle in the bottom half of League One.

Having played 38 games for Town last season - a career high - Bishop's made 27 appearances so far this campaign, scoring three goals.

He bagged a brace in a 2-2 draw at Cheltenham last month.

Emyr Huws (released)

The man who once seemed like a major building block for Town's future was released at the end of last season having played 12 games and scored once in 2020/21.

The Welsh midfielder, still only 28-years-old, has yet to find another club.

Tristan Nydam (released)

Nydam played once for Town last season, featuring in the 0-0 draw with MK Dons in April having worked his way back to fitness after a nasty ankle break in July 2019, earning praise from Paul Cook.

But he was then released as part of Cook's cull, and the 22-year-old has yet to find another club.

STRIKERS

Aaron Drinan (Leyton Orient, undisclosed)

Of all the players on this list, Drinan has arguably found the greatest success since leaving Suffolk.

He may have only ever scored one senior goal at the Blues, but Drinan has been on fire at Orient in League Two, netting 13 goals in 22 games so far. He bagged a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Hartlepool back in October, kicking off a hot streak in which he scored nine goals in eight games.

Orient are four points off the play-offs as it stands, so it's not impossible that Drinan's goals could yet fire them into the third tier.

“It was the right move at the right time,” he said recently of his move to Orient. “Some of the loan moves I had when I was at Ipswich didn’t go my way, but I’m just delighted now to be seeing the hard work pay off. Long may it continue.”

Freddie Sears (Colchester, free)

The U's may be struggling, as already discussed, but Sears has found his scoring boots again in Essex, where he's finally being played as a striker once more after years toiling on the flanks at Town.

Sears has netted 11 times in 29 games, including eight strikes in his last 13 matches.

Oli Hawkins (Mansfield, undisclosed)

The big striker never really got going in Suffolk, but he's found a home in the fourth tier with Mansfield - in defence.

Hawkins has mostly been playing at the back for Nigel Clough's Stags, but he's still scored six goals in 24 games so far, including a strike as they gave Championship Middlesbrough a big scare in the FA Cup last weekend.

