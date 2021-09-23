Goals, vision and chats with a legend - how Town's loan stars are doing

Published: 2:35 PM September 23, 2021 Updated: 2:50 PM September 23, 2021

Four of Ipswich Town's brightest young talents are currently out on season-long loans. Mark Heath takes a look at how they're getting on at their temporary clubs....

Tyreece Simpson

Club: Swindon Town (League Two)

Games: 10 (nine starts, three goals)

Powerful young striker Simpson, a former rugby player who's made seven senior appearances for the Blues, has been impressing at Swindon, who are tenth in League Two.

He's started all eight of their league games, netting three times and providing an assist, plus made a couple of other appearances in the cups. Interestingly, he's playing in the same team as multiple-time Town loanee Jonny Williams.

And Swindon head coach Ben Garner has certainly been happy with the teenager's progress and performances for the Robins.

He told the Swindon Advertiser: "I’m really, really pleased with Tyreece’s progress in this early period.

“It maybe got to him that he didn’t score in the first game or two when he had some chances, but he’s come through that by showing the resilience and robustness of a senior player.

“I think sometimes when you’ve got a player who is so physically strong, you forget he’s only 19-years-old. He plays like a senior centre forward, and he works ever so hard every day.

“He wants to learn, he wants to improve, he’s a big character in the squad – he’s a bit of a practical joker – and he’s just getting better and better.”

He added: “There have been times where his movement has been good, but the cross has eluded him or it’s dropped in the wrong place for him.

“But we’ve worked on his movement and we’re constantly speaking to him about it to try and develop that area of his game.

“A lot of this is new to him, don’t forget, but as long as he keeps listening and hitting those positions he will score goals.

“The best attribute a centre-forward can have is that they don’t get disappointed when they don’t get the goals.

"They keep going and going no matter what – he’s got that, and that’s going to stand him in great stead for the rest of his career.”

Speaking after netting in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Northampton, Simpson himself lamented that he hadn't scored more, explaining he felt he could have had a hat-trick.

"I feel like I’m improving each week, getting better and better, and the goals are coming so yeah, can’t complain," he said.

“Two of them it got stuck under my feet, maybe one of them I could’ve gone down for a penalty, but I’ve just got to keep practising out on the training field.

“If I’m in the positions then it’s down to me to put it in the back of the net, no-one else.”

Corrie Ndaba

Club: Salford City (League Two)

Games: Seven (five starts)

The cultured Irish centre-back has long been on the brink of making the breakthrough into Town's first team but, with George Edmundson and Cameron Burgess arriving this summer, he and boss Paul Cook decided a loan out was the best thing for him.

And, like Simpson, the 21-year-old has wasted little time in showing what he can do in his temporary surroundings, starting all five league games since making the move to Salford, who sit 17th in the early table.

For Ndaba, a Manchester United fan, the move has added benefits - he's staying next to Old Trafford, while playing for a team part-owned by United greats Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and David Beckham.

He said: "Gary Neville has come in and had chats with us and, as a United fan, that’s crazy.

"He comes in to watch training and is the most hands on of the former United guys. We’ve had a chat about my game as well and he’s just told me to go and enjoy myself, without too much pressure on. I’d like to pick his brain a bit."

Ndaba, who's signed a new two-year deal at Town since making the loan move, added: “I need to play games, get that experience and then kick on in my career.

“I spoke to the gaffer at Ipswich (Paul Cook) and we decided this is what’s best for me, which I was happy with.

"The goal is to come back at play for Ipswich. I’ve been at the club since I was 15 and it’s all I know. I want to make it there, break into the team and be a big player for Ipswich Town.

“Hopefully that can happen – I just have to work hard and keep going.”

Of Ndaba, Ammies boss Gary Bowyer said: "He’s got great pace, he’s a ball-playing centre-half but he’s competitive as well, he’s coming here to get experience and kick on, and we’re delighted that we can have him.”

Armando Dobra

Club: Colchester United (League Two)

Games: Two (one start)

Exciting young attacker Dobra made a late loan move in the summer window, heading down the A12 to join the large contingent of former Blues now plying their trade for the U's.

He's been reunited there with the likes of Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Alan Judge and Freddie Sears, Town team-mates last season, and the move seems to make sense on a number of levels for the talented 20-year-old.

He started his U's life impressively, looking lively and creative as Colchester lost 1-0 to Gillingham in the Papa John's Trophy, but has since had to make do with a spot on the bench.

He was an unused substitute in the U's dramatic 3-2 win at Barrow, before playing the final 24 minutes as the Essex side lost 1-0 at home to Crawley last Saturday.

Speaking after impressing against Gillingham - with Paul Cook watching on - Dobra said: "We all know that’s what’s missing in my game – the final product. I need to score more goals

“If I keep at it, I know it will come and, when it does come, I don’t think it will stop. It will just keep on going.

“I would be more worried if I wasn’t getting in those positions, but I am, so I know that when it does come my confidence will come and everything will get easier.

“I like playing from the left, or as the No.10 and I’m happy to play in either of them. Wherever the manager wants me to play, I’ll play, but I need to add goals and assists to my game.”

In a separate interview, Dobra explained why he decided to join Colchester, with many clubs interested in him.

"There are a lot of familiar faces here for me - Judgey, Skusy, Chambo, Searsy and Tommy Smith," he told the Colchester Gazette.

"I knew Colchester was a good place to come even before I spoke to them.

"But I spoke to the boys as well and they gave me positive things about Colchester, so I'm happy to be here."

Brett McGavin

Club: King's Lynn Town (National League)

Games: Four (one start, one goal)

Young midfielder McGavin was one of a number of players told he could move on during Cook's great summer cull and, unlike the three others above him on this list, he appears to have no future at Portman Road.

His contract expires next summer and he's set to spend the season on loan at the Linnets, currently 20th in the National League table, having seen a loan at Ayr cut short last campaign.

While his future may not lie with the Blues, he's shown that he's a decent player over the border in Norfolk, scoring a cracker in a 3-3 draw at Eastleigh and subsequently making his first start in a 2-1 home defeat to league leaders Dagenham and Redbridge.

Chris Lakey, who covers King's Lynn for our sister paper the Eastern Daily Press, said: "He made three consecutive appearances off the bench, but a magnificent free-kick equaliser at Eastleigh might have persuaded Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse to give him his first start, at home to leaders Dagenham & Redbridge.

"He pulled the strings in that game as Lynn dominated without managing to score – one precision diagonal pass to set up an opportunity for Ross Barrows was breath-taking.

"McGavin’s passing is top drawer, he has great vision and is good in tight situations – definitely a good signing for the Linnets."