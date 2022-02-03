How Ipswich Town's rivals did in the January transfer window

There was a mixed response to Ipswich Town's business in the January transfer window. STUART WATSON takes a look at how well the Blues' League One rivals strengthened.

📆| 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗲 and dusted.



The window closes with the Millers having added new faces in Georgie Kelly and Jordi Osei-Tutu.



19 cup finals in Sky Bet League One and potentially a literal one in the Papa John's Trophy to come.



Come on Millers!

ROTHERHAM

The Millers strengthened their position at the top of the table with a 5-0 demolition of Doncaster on Tuesday night.

Paul Warne's options for the run-in have been bolstered by the arrival of speedy wide player Jordi Osei-Tutu (the Arsenal loanee spent the first half of the campaign at Nottingham Forest) and striker Georgie Kelly, who had plenty of interest following the expiration of his contract with Irish side Bohemians.

Wantaway forward Freddie Ladapo remains the the New York Stadium, while interest in midfielder Jamie Lindsay was rebuffed.

Jamie McGrath

WIGAN ATHLETIC

Wigan Today described deadline day as being the 'perfect end' to a busy transfer window promotion-chasing Latics.

Republic of Ireland international Jamie McGrath (St Mirren) and midfielder Glen Rea (Luton, loan) arrived to follow Josh Magennis (Hull) and Graeme Shinnie (Derby) through the door on permanent deals.

The Lancashire club also scooped a seven-figure sell-on fee after Dan Burn's big money move from Brighton to Newcastle.

SUNDERLAND

Even though there is no manager in place, following Lee Johnson's sacking, there was still late, late transfer drama at The Stadium of Light on deadline day.

First, a fan vlogger broke the news that Jermaine Defoe was making an emotional return to the club where he is adored. The former England international left Rangers recently and is 39 years old.

Then the Blacks Cats revealed that they had beaten the deadline to sign highly-rated young Fleetwood midfielder Jay Matete, a player who had been on Ipswich's radar, for a fee of around £650k.

Sunderland had already signed three players with Championship experience in the form of defender Danny Batth (Stoke), midfielder Jack Clarke (Tottenham, loan) and attacker Patrick Roberts (Man City), as well as young right-back Trai Hume from Irish side Linfield.

Tom Flanagan (Shrewsbury), Aiden O'Brien and Denver Hume (both Portsmouth) were allowed to depart.

🗣 "I am really pleased with what we've done and I'm thankful to everybody who got us through it on the pitch"



Sporting Director Liam Sweeting met with the media today to reflect on the January Transfer Window

MK DONS

Liam Manning says he has learnt a lot from his hectic first transfer window in English football.

Keeper Andrew Fisher moved to Swansea to be reunited with former boss Russell Martin, while Matt O’Riley made a lucrative move to Celtic. Four loan players were recalled, that happening late on in the case of key men Ethan Robson (Blackpool) and Peter Kioso (Luton).

Theo Corbeanu (Wolves), Jamie Cumming (Chelsea), Conor Coventry (West Ham) and Kaine Kesler (Aston Villa) have all arrived as new loanees.

Matt Smith (Man City), ex Ipswich striker Connor Wickham, who recently had a short-term spell at Preston, and Dan Kemp (Leyton Orient) were all signed permanently.

“It feels a lot longer than a month,” said Manning. “I understand it's an industry where there are a lot of pressures, but you don't have to trade off respect and integrity."

January business wrapped up.



In: Lewis Wing, Jack Young



Out: James Clark, Curtis Anderson



Returned from Loan: Connor Parsons



Out on Loan: Andre Burley, Adam Leathers



New Deal: JB Fischer



17 games left to achieve our goal!

WYCOMBE WANDERERS

There was a dramatic late swoop for two midfielders.

Lewis Wing was signed from Middlesbrough, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, while Jack Young arrived on loan from Newcastle after impressing for their U23s.

Injuries and illness meant Gareth Ainsworth was forced to name three inexperienced academy players on the bench for Tuesday night's 2-0 win at Bolton.

"We’ve got limited resources," said the Chairboys boss.

🤝 United have made their third signing of #DeadlineDay with centre back Ciaron Brown joining the U's on loan until the end of the season.

Welcome, Ciaron!



Welcome, Ciaron!



🟡🔵 #OUFC | #COYY — Oxford United FC (@OUFCOfficial) January 31, 2022

OXFORD UNITED

Most crucially of all, Oxford rebuffed interest in key men Cameron Brannagan and Mark Sykes.

Two-time loanee Marcus Browne and midfielder Oisin Smyth were signed, with defender Ciaron Brown arriving on loan from Cardiff minutes before the window closed to replace Jordan Thorniley (who was recalled by Blackpool).

“Nobody we’ve brought in is coming in to tick a box," said boss Karl Robinson.

"We feel the balance is nice – I don’t think there’s too many players in there, there’s the right amount who all have something to prove."

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

"Argyle now have a deeper, more competitive squad that they did before the January transfer window opened," reports the Plymouth Herald.

"Whether it's enough for a League One play-off push against some big-hitting rivals will only become clear in time."

Striker Kieran Agard was the only departure - he joined Doncaster at the end of a short-term deal.

Alfie Lewis (St Patrick's, free), Romoney Crichlow (Huddersfield, loan) and Steven Sessegnon (Fulham, loan) arrived.

🆕🦉✍️



We are delighted to announce the loan signing of defender Harlee Dean from Birmingham City!

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

Injuries to Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkey had left the Owls very light in defence. Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean were signed on loan from Championship clubs Preston and Birmingham respectively to plug the gaps.

Tyreece John-Jules has added to the forward options after arriving on loan from Arsenal. He spent the first half of the season at Blackpool.

Manager Darren Moore declared himself happy with what he'd got, but then midfielder Lewis Wing was recalled by Middlesbrough and sent out loan to League One rivals Wycombe on deadline day. Then the Owls saw Dean, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Josh Windass limp off in Tuesday night's 2-0 home win against Morecambe.

BURTON ALBION

Five-goal midfielder Tom O’Connor was lured by big-spending National League side Wrexham, then nine-goal striker Daniel Jebbison was recalled by Sheffield United.

That led to a hectic deadline day. Defender Sam Hughes had his loan spell from Leicester extended, then midfielder Harry Chapman (Blackburn), striker Christian Saydee (Bournemouth) and keeper Matej Kovar (Man Utd) all arrived on loan.

All in all it was 10 out and six in, with the wage bill reduced.

"A very satisfactory window," was the Derby Telegraph's assessment.

⛔️ The first goalkeeper in Bolton Wanderers history to keep a clean sheet in each of his first 4⃣ appearances.

James Trafford: Record-breaker.

BOLTON WANDERERS

The Bolton News has dubbed the Trotters' January recruits 'the magnificent seven'.

More than £500k was spent in transfer fees on Accrington striker Dion Charles, Rochdale midfielder Aaron Morley and, on deadline day, Gillingham midfielder Kyle Dempsey.

Young loan duo James Trafford (Man City) and Marlon Fossey (Fulham) have hit the ground running, while Kieran Sadlier (Rotherham) and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (MIllwall) bring plenty of experience.

A 2-0 win against Cambridge United on Tuesday night has further boosted optimism that the table can be climbed.

Delighted to have signed for Pompey till the end of the season

PORTSMOUTH

The general consensus among Pompey fans seems to be that this was a poor window.

Eight players departed as the wage bill was slashed. John Marquis (Lincoln), Ellis Harrison (Fleetwood) and Lee Brown (AFC Wimbledon) were sold to fellow League One sides, while Gassan Ahadme and Miguel Azeez were recalled by their parent clubs.

Five players arrived in Hayden Carter (Blackburn, loan), Tyler Walker (Coventry, loan), Ollie Webber (Crystal Palace), Denver Hume (Sunderland) and, on deadline day, Aiden O'Brien (Sunderland).

Shaun Williams suffering a serious looking back injury in Tuesday night's 2-1 home loss to Charlton made the failure to land a central midfielder all the more galling.

"I think this was a process which we needed to go through in order to get better long-term," said Cowley.









"We are going to be a small squad – 20 players – and everyone gets an opportunity to contribute."