Ipswich still top, Pigott nets, Posh spice. How League One unfolded this weekend

Ipswich Town's win over Shrewsbury saw Kieran McKenna's side maintain their one-point advantage over Peterborough at the top of League One this weekend.

Posh were resounding 4-0 winners at home to previously-unbeaten Lincoln as Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris both scored twice.

Two late goals, one from on-loan Ipswich man Joe Pigott, from the penalty spot, and Owen Dale, helped Portsmouth to a late 3-1 win at home to Bristol Rovers after Connor Ogilvie's first-half effort was cancelled out by the visitors' Aaron Collins.

Sheffield Wednesday moved into fourth place after they beat previous incumbents Bolton 2-0 and Exeter, Charlton and Derby all failed to win.

Two goals in three first-half minutes from George Byers, after his angry reaction to being substituted in midweek, and Liam Palmer on his 350th Owls' appearance were enough to end the visitors' unbeaten start to the season.

Exeter suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to Cheltenham, who began the day next-bottom on goal difference only, but registered their first win of the campaign courtesy of Dan N'Lundulu's 56th-minute strike.

Charlton were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Cambridge, with the visitors' Harvey Knibbs scoring an equaliser on the hour after former Ipswich man Scott Fraser had opened the scoring just before half-time.

Derby were held to a goalless draw at Fleetwood, which allowed Plymouth to move up to fifth after they cruised to a 3-0 win at Forest Green Rovers.

Bali Mumba and Finn Azaz gave Argyle a comfortable interval lead and Danny Mayor ensured victory within 16 minutes of the second half kicking off.

Wycombe ended a three-match losing streak with their second win of the season at Barnsley, with Annis Mehmeti, Dominic Gape - from 50 yards - and Nick Freeman all scoring in a 3-0 victory.

Port Vale also won their first game since the opening day of the season as Ben Garrity struck early in the second half and another former Town man Ellis Harrison scored in the stoppage time to guarantee a 2-0 success at winless bottom side Burton, who have now lost five out of six.

Sean McConville's 78th-minute penalty salvaged a point for Accrington Stanley at MK Dons, who had taken the lead through Ethan Robson.

Oxford-Morecambe also finished 1-1 as the the Us' Kyle Joseph cancelled out Jensen Weir's opener.





Next weekend's fixtures: Accrington v Exeter, Bristol Rovers v Shrewsbury, Cambridge v Burton, Cheltenham v Oxford, Derby v Peterborough, Ipswich v Barnsley, Lincoln v Fleetwood, Morecambe v MK Dons, Plymouth v Bolton, Port Vale v Portsmouth, Sheff Wednesday v Forest Green, Wycombe v Charlton.