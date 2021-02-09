Town travel to Posh tonight - here's how to watch the game live

Published: 2:00 PM February 9, 2021 Updated: 3:02 PM February 9, 2021

Ipswich Town visit Peterborough tonight for a League One clash - here's how you can watch it...

The Blues will have another chance to finally beat a promotion rival at London Road, with a 7pm kick-off.

MORE: Meet the opposition: The Posh Spice saga, fortress London Road, Szmodics' big date

Town sit in tenth, six places and seven points behind Posh, who beat them 1-0 at Portman Road just over two weeks ago.

The game is available as a live stream on iFollow, for the price of £10 - click here to purchase.

Town beat Blackpool 2-0 on Saturday - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.ste

Due to the ongoing pandemic, BBC Radio Suffolk will not be travelling to away fixtures until further notice.

The EFL have confirmed that it will not be possible to sync up the Radio Suffolk commentary to the iFollow stream as the lag would be too significant.

MORE: 'They will be there or there abouts' - Ferguson wary of Ipswich threat

Supporters who are watching on iFollow Ipswich will have the option of listening to 'home commentary' provided by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire or the ambient/stadium sound which will be available under 'away commentary'. Fans can manually select which of the two options they prefer.

Audio passes with BBC Radio Suffolk's remote commentary will be available to purchase on iFollow Ipswich for £2.50.